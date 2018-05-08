The Met Gala's 'Catholic Imagination' Theme Called 'Blasphemous' and 'Sacrilegious' by Critics

The Met Gala’s 2018 theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” didn’t sit right with many Catholics watching stars like Rihanna, Katy Perry and Sarah Jessica Parker walk the red carpet in couture outfits decked out with religious iconography.

As photos of Monday night’s Costume Institute benefit began circulating on social media, viewers questioned the theme — the harshest critics calling it “blasphemous” and “sacrilegious cosplay.”

This is all despite the fact that New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art worked closely with the Vatican on the exhibit, opening May 10.

According to The New York Times, Archbishop Georg Gänswein — Prefecture of the Papal Household under Pope Francis — collaborated with the Met’s curator Andrew Bolton to put together a collection of pieces that showed the way the Catholic Church served as an inspiration to designers throughout history. Religious vestments were lent to flush out the exhibit. Cardinal Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, even attended the Gala as a guest, posing with A-listers like George Clooney.

Cardinal Dolan and George Clooney at the 2018 Met Gala Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

But none of that seemed to matter when viewers started watching attendees walk the red carpet.

Rihanna, 30, wore a papal mitre (a ceremonial head-dress of bishops) and an opulently bejeweled strapless mini dress with a matching collared robe. Parker, 53, paired her gold three-quarter-length-sleeve Dolce & Gabbana gown with a towering headpiece featuring a nativity scene to scale. Perry, 33, rocked a gold Versace ensemble and an enormous pair of angelic wings. Jared Leto, 46, wore a crown around his hair inspired by the crown of thrones Jesus wore. Lana Del Rey, 32, had a heart chest piece pierces with swords often adorned on renderings of a mourning Mary, mother of Jesus.

Model Taylor Hill, 22, wore a black Diane von Furstenberg dress that looked like a skin-showing version of Cardinal Dolan’s robes.

Rihanna Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Sarah Jessica Parker Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty

Kary Perry Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Lana del Rey and Jared Leto David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Taylor Hill Neilson Barnard/Getty

Many of the aforementioned were called into question by irate users.

“Nothing right about celebrities sexualizing and disrespecting the Catholic Church and Christianity,” wrote one critic. “No other religion gets disrespected like Christianity. Disgusting

“My religion is NOT your damn #MetGala outfit!” said one user.

This year’s #MetGala theme and outfits was disrespectful and blasphemous. Nothing right about celebrities sexualising and disrespecting the Catholic Church and Christianity. No other religion gets disrespected like Christianity. Disgusting. — Jennifer Mary (@jenniferk___) May 8, 2018

Met Gala’s Theme: Blasphemy. — She Saw Sweet Lies Live (@CrisseyPau) May 8, 2018

So we aren’t going to talk about how sacrilegious the theme of the MET gala was? Ok. — The Seeker (@maxImeaner) May 8, 2018

The #MetGala2018 is flat out offensive. Blasphemy and sacrilege is not art or fashion. — Nick Modrow (@nmodrow) May 8, 2018

Don’t wanna be “that” person, but surely some of those Met gala looks were borderline blasphemous. — majin blu (@kirstynhoffman) May 8, 2018

The wearing of crosses/pope garb at the #metgala by people who aren't Christian/catholic is obviously sacrilegious. Guessing people wearing hijab & caricatures of Muslim clothing wouldn't go over quite as well — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) May 8, 2018

Wow really glad we’ve gotten to the point of open blasphemy in America with sick parodies of sacred religious symbols and garb plastered all over a self congratulatory event to cement America’s hedonistic worship of rich celebrities. Really great stuff. — punishedAR🌲 (@PunishedAr) May 8, 2018

I am just so upset and distraught at the choice for this year’s #MetGala theme. Why is it okay for celebrities to sexualize and disrespect the Catholic Church? These outfits are not glorifying the faith in any way. No other religion would be made fun of in this way. — Holy Spirit Gals (@holyspiritgals) May 8, 2018

The Met Gala is considered fashion’s biggest night. The extravaganza is held the first Monday in May annuals to raise money for the Costume Institute.

Vogue editor in chief and Condé Nast artistic director Anna Wintour hosts the event — this year joined by co-hosts Rihanna, Donatella Versace, and Amal Clooney.

Tickets are expensive, going for $30,000 apiece with tables costing about $275,000, The New York Times reported.