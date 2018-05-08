Chrissy Teigen Is Mad She Couldn't Attend Met Gala — Mainly Because of This Trending Accessory

Someone let Chrissy Teigen wear a headpiece!

The model — who’s currently expecting her second child, a boy, with husband John Legend — never misses an opportunity to make a fashion statement, so she’s especially “pissed” about missing this year’s Met Gala where headwear was all the rage.

“Honestly I’m pissed a little because I always want to wear head s— and no one ever lets me and the one year I don’t go it’s head s— year,” she wrote in a text, which she shared on Twitter. She captioned the post, “Immature?? YOU BET.”

Although she wasn’t at fashion’s biggest night, Teigen kept up with the Met Gala style from her couch, watching with other fans as Rihanna made her way down the red carpet in a bejeweled pope hat, Mindy Kaling crowned herself queen and Sarah Jessica Parker sported an Nativity scene on her head. There were also numerous halos, hats and whatever was flying around Frances McDormand’s noggin.

The soon-to-be mother of two also jokingly shared photos of herself “prepping” for this year’s bash.

“Waiting for my turn on the carpet at #metgala!!!! always an honor!!!” she captioned a shot of herself lazing around.

Teigen followed it up with a second post detailing her “glam” look with a close-up of her hair in a messy topknot.

“This year’s #metgala GLAM was #SUPER important to me as I wanted it to really embody the heavenly bodies theme!!! I think we nailed it!! Swipe for for #creds!!!” she wrote. “First I shampooed my #hairyesterday with #shampoo then I let it sit for 4 minutes while i #shaved the areas I could see on my #body.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Finally, Teigen admitted she was “very jealous” she wasn’t attending the Met Gala and flaunting her style with their “Heavenly Bodies” theme.

“I was gonna do a makeup breakdown but I’m honestly just very jealous I’m not there. Also I need to drink water,” she wrote.