A lot of celebrities incorporated subtle nods to this year’s Met Gala theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” into their red carpet ensembles by wearing crosses or halo headpieces. And then there were other stars who either went completely all-out in outfits so elaborate they rivaled the Sistine Chapel, and another group, that completely disregarded the dress code. Read on to see which stars went for traditional glamour (hi, Cindy Crawford!) and those who really embraced religious iconography (have you seen the nativity scene on top of Sarah Jessica Parker’s head?).

THOSE WHO ESCHEWED THE THEME

Kendall Jenner

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

While her custom Off-White look is angelic, the off-the-shoulder top with bell bottom pants felt safe.

Kylie Jenner

John Shearer/Getty

Kylie stepped out relatively low key (for her at least) three months after giving birth in a black gown featuring a bra top and mermaid-style skirt from Alexander Wang, and a pair of tiny sunglasses that reckoned Neo from The Matrix more than The Madonna.

Gisele Bündchen

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The supermodel looked so much like a golden goddess in her slinky Versace dress with a matching neck scarf, that we almost didn’t realize she side-stepped the theme.

Emily Ratajkowski

Neilson Barnard/Getty

Another model, another slinky gold dress.

Scarlett Johansson

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

The actress went with a romantic off-the-shoulder burgundy-and-baby pink Marchesa dress, marking the label’s return to the red carpet since co-founder Georgina Chapman’s husband Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment by a number of actresses.

Miley Cyrus

John Shearer/Getty

Miley stuck to the classics in a plunging black gown with full circle train.

Gabrielle Union

Neilson Barnard/Getty

She may not have stuck to the theme, but she still stood out in a low-cut sunshine-yellow Atelier Prabal Gurung gown with high slit and train.

Cindy Crawford

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The model played it safe with a fire engine red curve-hugging Versace gown.

Lily Aldridge

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Even without a show stopping headpiece, no one was going to miss Lily on the carpet in her canary yellow Ralph Lauren Collection gown and chain-link belt.

Brooke Shields

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

She kept things classic in a strapless navy Zac Posen ballgown.

Karlie Kloss

John Shearer/Getty

Karlie’s look made us do a double take, because her black gown with hip cutouts looks strikingly similar to the white gown with side cutouts that she wore in 2016.

THOSE WHO WENT ALL OUT

Rihanna

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Rihanna’s ensemble was so on-theme, she sent Twitter into a frenzy, with one user saying she should replace Pope Francis as pontiff. She teamed a papal mitre (a ceremonial head-dress of bishops) with an opulently bejeweled strapless mini dress and a matching collared robe, appropriately making her the supreme leader of the Met Gala red carpet.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Neilson Barnard/Getty

Another “stickler” for the theme is Sarah Jessica Parker, who once again, hit it right out of the park with her Dolce & Gabbana metallic gown with gold embroidery throughout and red heart accents. But what was most impressive was that she wore an actual nativity scene — made to scale — on her headpiece. Now that’s commitment.

Madonna

John Shearer/Getty

Madonna has been prepping her entire career for this Catholic-themed red carpet and channeled an “Immaculate Goth Queen,” (says her stylist Eyob Yohannes) in her black Jean Paul Gaultier ball gown featuring a fitted bodice and a sheer cross cutout, a full ball skirt, black veil, cross-adorned crown and black flower in her hand.

Katy Perry

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Perry put all Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show wings to shame with her oversize feathery set, which she wore with a gold metallic Versace mini dress with sheer long sleeves and matching metallic over-the-knee boots.

Mindy Kaling

John Shearer/Getty

Kaling made a royal entrance to the Met Gala in her massive Pericles Kondylatos gold crown featuring giant light blue gems, which gave off some serious medieval royal vibes.

Cardi B

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

The rapper wore an elaborately-bejeweled Moschino by Jeremy Scott ensemble that was inspired by tapestries and embroideries from ecclesiastic vestment. She donned a jeweled crown with spindles, and a gown with a high collar, long-sleeves and gloves all covered in intricate beading.

Blake Lively

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Lively gave the religious theme her own high-fashion twist in a custom Versace gown featuring regal embroidery, a bejeweled bodice and a full skirt, and topped the look with a custom-made halo with over 100 carats of nude champagne diamonds by Lorraine Schwartz.

Other knock out moments came from Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Zendaya and Chadwick Boseman and to see even more, click through this gallery.