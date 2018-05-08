The 2018 Met Gala red carpet would not be complete without a high-fashion statement from Blake Lively. Lively, 30, hit the famous Metropolitan Museum of Art steps in head-turning style and it’s probably fair to say she’s in the running for Queen of this year’s Fashion Prom.

Lively paid homage to the 2018 Met Gala theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” wearing a custom Versace gown featuring regal embroidery, a bejeweled bodice and a full skirt.

She accessorized with over $2 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry including a custom-made halo with over 100 carats of nude champagne diamonds, a pair of 30-carat Colombian emerald and diamond earrings, an armful of gold bracelets, three diamond and ruby rings, and of course, her personal oval Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring.

Noticeably missing, Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds, but she did bring her second favorite guy with her: shoe designer Christian Louboutin.

This year marks Lively’s ninth time at the ball, and in March, she told Vogue that her 2018 look is her “favorite dress ever.”

“They’ve already worked on it for 600 hours, and it’s not done,” she said at the time of the epic design.

Lively turned to her go-to accessories designers, Lorraine Schwartz and Christian Louboutin, to create one-of-a-kind accents for her ensemble.

“I just sent Lorraine Schwartz and Christian Louboutin my dress, and said, ‘Ok let’s do something special,'” she told Women’s Wear Daily earlier this year. “They’re making something custom for it. So it’s kind of nice, because I have a bunch of artists around me who I have direct relationships with. It’s sort of a group effort with that. I rely on people who do that for a living rather than outsourcing it to someone else.”

Lively even made sure to visit her long-time colorist, Rona O’Connor, for a touch-up before the big event and her rich golden hue complements her gown.

“It’s another version of her go-to blonde with beautiful golden blush undertones,” O’Connor told PEOPLE. “I created a warmer glow in her hair color, to complement her dress, and added a high shine that overall reminds me of a liquid color, and will reflect every detail of her hairstyle.”

Last year, Lively selected a plunging, gold Atelier Versace gown with heavily embellished fringe-style beading and blue feathers that cascaded down the train. (The theme was “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons.”) She teamed the dress with over $3.5 million of Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Jewels jewelry, including 82-carat Burma sapphire earrings, a Lorraine Schwartz 10-carat triangle diamond ring, a 28-carat nude diamond pear shape ring and a 50-carat triple sapphire ring.

Once again, Reynolds looked dapper as ever in sleek tux and blue bow tie to match the plumes on his wife’s gown.

Now, take a walk down memory lane, and look back at all of Lively’s Met appearances, below.

2016, Manus x Machina: While some stars dressed like robots, Lively kept her baby bump hidden in a romantic, blush Burberry gown complete with a corset top and pleated skirt, which she teamed with a hand-dyed cape featuring acrylic petals.

2014, Charles James, Beyond Fashion: Even Reynolds couldn’t take his eyes off Lively in that low-cut, form-fitting Gucci Première blush gown embroidered with rose gold paillettes and featuring a long train.

“I love a train but then when I get on these stairs, I’m like, ‘Why am I wearing a train?'” she told PEOPLE at the event.

Reynolds looked similarly sleek in a custom midnight blue velvet tuxedo and classic bow-tie, also from Gucci.

2013 Chaos to Couture: While she didn’t go full-on punk, Lively did add some edge to her strapless Gucci Première gown (featuring a full feather-and-organza skirt) with a smoky eye and dangling Lorraine Schwartz earrings so long they hit her collarbone.

2011, Alexander McQueen Savage Beauty: Lively was a Chanel goddess and Karl Lagerfeld was her god. The end.

2010, American Woman Fashioning a National Identity: This was her only Met mini moment, and it was a good one. Lively showed off her tan and toned legs in a turquoise Marchesa minidress, plus she was decked in almost 200 carats of Lorraine Schwartz diamond jewelry.

2009, The Model As Muse: Supermodel may not be on her résumé, but she’s definitely a muse. Her teal, skin-baring Versace gown was stunning from all angles.

2008, Superheroes: Blake may have played it safe in her black strapless Ralph Lauren gown with feather trim, but she did bring a brooding superhero with her as her date: Lonely Boy!