Beyoncé's Fiercest Met Gala Red Carpet Looks

The Beyhive is buzzing with anticipation: Will Queen Bey step out to slay on the Met Gala red carpet again tonight? After sending shock waves through the fashion world with her skintight 2016 latex look, fans were stung when Beyoncé was notably absent from the event last year. For six consecutive galas, she literally shut down the red carpet by arriving last, with her trusty then-stylist Ty Hunter always hovering nearby to keep her train looking #flawless.

Though we’ve had our fingers crossed that our favorite diva will make an appearance for this year’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” themed event, reports indicate that she’ll be taking this year off; Dundas, the brand reportedly making her dress, confirmed that she won’t be attending in their designs. She’s had a busy month, however: all eyes were on the pop icon last month during her historic headlining performance at Coachella (henceforth to be known as “Beychella”), where she surpassed our wildest expectations with five custom Balmain looks at both performances (plus a Destiny’s Child reunion, no big deal).

Despite the disappointment of not seeing our favorite star hit the red carpet, we’re rounding up all of Beyoncé’s fiercest Met Gala looks from the past decade in hopes it will convince her to change her mind and make her grand entrance.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

This isn’t your ordinary doctor’s-office-gloves kind of latex; this is sexy latex. This is Beyoncé, rocking a second-skin peachy nude Givenchy gown that can only be described as slaytex. The singer stunned in Givenchy Haute Couture for the fifth year in a row (see below), but this time she ditched her signature train in favor of a slightly flared mermaid-style finish.

The puff-sleeve gown featured a whopping 2,000 pearl embellishments, which were worked into the pastel floral detailing around the bodice and bottom of the dress. Underneath it all, she had on towering Givenchy platforms in a pale nude. Bey grounded the look with a deep-blue smokey eye and black nail polish, which drew attention to her Lorraine Schwartz rings and color-coordinated clutch. While over the years she’s typically worn her hair in an updo at the event, she broke with tradition and let her sleek locks hang down to her waist.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

To quote the queen herself: “If you got it, flaunt it; boy, I know you want it.” Who else but Beyoncé could pull off this completely sheer Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci custom-made gown? Nothing but strategically-placed multicolored Swarovski crystals and stones separated her from baring all to mesmerized onlookers, who were too busy oogling the radiant creation to wonder just how it tied in to that year’s theme.

The gown featured a bold back cutout and a bejeweled train, and while it looked delicate and floaty, her then-stylist Ty Hunter revealed to WWD that it was actually one of the heaviest dresses she’s ever worn.

Furthering the illusion that she was floating across the carpet, Beyoncé’s suede Givenchy platforms featured a red stiletto heel that blended right in to the carpet as she made her way to the top. For her beauty look, she curled her hair and styled it in an ultra-high ponytail, and made sure her blue winged liner was on point.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

While all-black ensembles are often labeled as “playing it safe” on the red carpet, Beyoncé was in no danger of falling into that trap. This sheer black heavily embellished Givenchy Haute Couture gown was the picture of edgy elegance, with its deep-V cut mirrored by a thigh-high slit up the middle of the gown. Featuring a cinched waist, billowing sleeves and a flowing train, the dress’ design was perfectly complemented by her chic netted veil and red-and-black statement earrings.

Bey matched her lipstick color to the garnet stones in her dangling earrings, but otherwise left her makeup natural. To show off the veil, she pulled her hair back into a sleek bun.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Think a statement dress with a “Halo”-esque train would be enough for Queen Bey? Think again. The fashion icon coordinated the details on her three-quarter sleeve evening gloves and on her thigh-high boots to match the base of her fiery Givenchy gown, which Ty Hunter (fondly referred to on the Internet as Bey’s “train-fluffer”) continuously smoothed out for photo-ops as she made her way up the famous steps. Beyoncé stuck close to the punk theme, adding a black python belt with gold eyelets just below her waist-cinching python corset.

Allowing her dress to take center stage, Bey kept her makeup to a light smokey eye and glossy nude lip, and wore her honey-colored tresses in beachy waves.

Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic

“I’m so reckless when I rock my Givenchy dress” is essentially Bey’s Met Gala–motto. The pop icon ruffled some feathers with her first-of-many show-stopping Givenchy gowns when she decided at the last minute to attend the 2012 Met Gala. Most people have the event on their radar for months leading up to fashion’s big night out, but Bey had just given birth to daughter Blue Ivy a few months before and was busy rehearsing for The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour. The day of the event, she informed then-stylist Ty Hunter she wanted to go, and in a matter of hours (yes, hours) they managed to pull this look together, according to WWD.

The sheer boldness of this heavily jewel-embellished gown and its ombré feathered train made this one of Bey’s most talked-about fashion moments. The barely-there gown featured a nude bodice with black lace and huge black gems snaking along the collar, down the center, along her sleeves and onto her hands. And while Bey’s extravagantly-long bright purple train may look difficult to navigate, it was actually a breeze compared to her constricting 2011 look (see below). Underneath the sweeping train she wore black Givenchy ankle-strap stilettos.

Bey kept her beauty look fresh and simple with a natural glow, glossy coral lips, black winged liner, and a sleek ponytail pulled back from a deep side part.

Marion Curtis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

After a two-year hiatus from the red carpet, Beyoncé returned to the Met Gala with a far more sophisticated style in this curve-hugging Emilio Pucci gown. The elaborately embroidered black-and-gold mermaid gown dazzled onlookers with shimmering scale-like sequins, a regal collar balanced out by a sexy lace-trimmed cutout and a flared tulle skirt.

While the dress flattered Bey’s curves, its fishtail silhouette ended up making it nearly impossible for her to walk, let alone to make her way up the famous Met steps. Luckily, Ty Hunter and husband Jay-Z were quick to get in formation and help carry the singer to the top.

Bey rocked a middle part again, this time twisted up into a chic chignon. She kept the rest of her look minimal with peachy blush and lipgloss, Lorraine Schwartz jewels and Sergio Rossi heels.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty

This strapless pale-pink Armani Privé gown shows just how much Queen Bey has refined her style over the years. Featuring a sweetheart neckline, ribboning down the front and a slight train, this was decidedly more understated than the major statements she’d go on to rock years later.

Still, Bey shimmered at her Met Gala debut —her chest and arms sparkled with a luminizing glitter and she lined her eyes in metallic silver and gold eyeshadow. Pale pink lipstick matched her pink-and-emerald earrings and bracelet combo, and she grounded the look with a sparkling black bow-shaped clutch.