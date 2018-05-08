24 Must-See Met Gala Red Carpet Moments - from PDA to Power Posing

Amal & George Clooney's Loving Look
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Winnie Harlow's Giddy Grin
Mike Coppola/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
J.Lo and A-Rod Lock Lips
Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty
Donald Glover Might Have Left His Wallet at Home
Mike Coppola/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Ruby Rose in Ruby Red
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
George Clooney Cozies Up to the Cardinal
Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady Are Pure Gold
Neilson Barnard/Getty
Katy Perry Serves Winged Realness
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Ariana Grande, Vera Wang & Tracee Ellis Ross Vogueing
Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Shutterstock
Frances McDormand & Lena Waithe Share a Side-Eye
Kevin Mazur/Getty
Paris Jackson, Stella McCartney & Miley Cyrus Share a Smooch
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Alessandro Michele, Lana Del Rey & Jared Leto Are Participating
Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty
Madonna & Nicki Minaj Go Cheek-to-Cheek
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Jimmy Fallon & Stephen Colbert Take a Late Night Break
Shutterstock
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Are Not a Regular Mom & Dad
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Ariana Grande Makes the Most of the Steps
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jasmine Sanders Glows in Gold
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Amal & George Clooney Show Off Some Sweet Pics
Kevin Mazur/Getty
Lili Reinhart Rides the Train
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Gigi Hadid & Selena Gomez Have Girl Talk
Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kerry Washington Shimmers and Smiles
Neilson Barnard/Getty
SZA & Tracee Ellis Ross Skirt the Issue
Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty
Rita Ora Goes Regal
Mike Coppola/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Bow Down to Rihanna
Jamie McCarthy/Getty
