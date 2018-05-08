24 Must-See Met Gala Red Carpet Moments - from PDA to Power Posing

Because true love is George adoringly gazing at wife Amal at the Met Gala

Sophie Dodd
May 08, 2018 08:30 AM
<p>The honorary Met Gala co-chair was all smiles as she reached for her dapper husband&#8217;s hand, but secretly, we bet she was thinking, &#8220;Watch the train, George, <a href="https://people.com/style/met-gala-2018-best-dressed-red-carpet/#amal-george-clooney">not the train!&#8221;</a>&nbsp;</p>
Amal & George Clooney's Loving Look

The honorary Met Gala co-chair was all smiles as she reached for her dapper husband’s hand, but secretly, we bet she was thinking, “Watch the train, George, not the train!” 

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
<p>Winnie Harlow is all of us at home, watching the stars debut their extravagant ensembles as they make their red carpet entrances. Except she looks like this, and we&#8217;re in sweats eating ice cream on the couch.&nbsp;</p>
Winnie Harlow's Giddy Grin

Winnie Harlow is all of us at home, watching the stars debut their extravagant ensembles as they make their red carpet entrances. Except she looks like this, and we’re in sweats eating ice cream on the couch. 

Mike Coppola/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
<p>With eyes only for each other, the power couple reached the top of the red carpet with a sweet moment of PDA.</p>
J.Lo and A-Rod Lock Lips

With eyes only for each other, the power couple reached the top of the red carpet with a sweet moment of PDA.

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty
<p>There&#8217;s nothing <a href="https://people.com/music/childish-gambino-this-is-america-music-video/">the triple-threat</a> star can&#8217;t do &#8230; except for remember something important before he left the house (we&#8217;re guessing by his face, anyway).</p>
Donald Glover Might Have Left His Wallet at Home

There’s nothing the triple-threat star can’t do … except for remember something important before he left the house (we’re guessing by his face, anyway).

Mike Coppola/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
<p>The actress embodied her name in a ravishing red pleated gown &#8211; and she didn&#8217;t hesitate to show off the whole look.</p>
Ruby Rose in Ruby Red

The actress embodied her name in a ravishing red pleated gown – and she didn’t hesitate to show off the whole look.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
<p>Clooney had a religious experience at the &#8220;Heavenly Bodies&#8221; exhibit, posing for a photo with the (obviously) perfectly on-theme Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Michael Dolan.&nbsp;</p>
George Clooney Cozies Up to the Cardinal

Clooney had a religious experience at the “Heavenly Bodies” exhibit, posing for a photo with the (obviously) perfectly on-theme Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Michael Dolan. 

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
<p>Hollywood&#8217;s golden couple got a bit handsy on the red carpet&mdash;but can you blame them? Just <a href="https://people.com/style/met-gala-2018-best-dressed-red-carpet/#tom-brady-gisele-bndchen"><em>look</em> at them!</a></p>
Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady Are Pure Gold

Hollywood’s golden couple got a bit handsy on the red carpet—but can you blame them? Just look at them!

Neilson Barnard/Getty
<p>There was more than one &#8220;Hummingbird Heartbeat&#8221; in the crowd when the singer stopped to <a href="https://people.com/style/met-gala-2018-best-dressed-red-carpet/#katy-perry">show off her massive wingspan.&nbsp;</a></p>
Katy Perry Serves Winged Realness

There was more than one “Hummingbird Heartbeat” in the crowd when the singer stopped to show off her massive wingspan. 

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
<p>What do you get when you try to capture a pop icon, a fashion legend and a Golden-Globe winning actress in one photo? This. You get this, and it&#8217;s too fabulous to handle.&nbsp;</p>
Ariana Grande, Vera Wang & Tracee Ellis Ross Vogueing

What do you get when you try to capture a pop icon, a fashion legend and a Golden-Globe winning actress in one photo? This. You get this, and it’s too fabulous to handle. 

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>They <em>know&nbsp;</em>their looks are next level, and they know you know it.&nbsp;To cap(e) off their bold styles, the actresses posed together in front of a wall of roses.&nbsp;</p>
Frances McDormand & Lena Waithe Share a Side-Eye

They know their looks are next level, and they know you know it. To cap(e) off their bold styles, the actresses posed together in front of a wall of roses. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>&#8220;We Can&#8217;t Stop&#8221; looking at this picture-perfect shot of Paris and Miley posing with the designer of their glam gowns.</p>
Paris Jackson, Stella McCartney & Miley Cyrus Share a Smooch

“We Can’t Stop” looking at this picture-perfect shot of Paris and Miley posing with the designer of their glam gowns.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>The Gucci designer (left) and his guests for the evening are all prepared to do the most in service of the theme.</p>
Alessandro Michele, Lana Del Rey & Jared Leto Are Participating

The Gucci designer (left) and his guests for the evening are all prepared to do the most in service of the theme.

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty
<p>Seeing these two red carpet superstars meeting is &#8220;Like a Prayer&#8221; we didn&#8217;t know we had.</p>
Madonna & Nicki Minaj Go Cheek-to-Cheek

Seeing these two red carpet superstars meeting is “Like a Prayer” we didn’t know we had.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
<p>The well-suited late-night talk show hosts take a night off from work to&nbsp;<em>werk</em> &#8211; with this hip-poppin, duck face combo shot.&nbsp;</p>
Jimmy Fallon & Stephen Colbert Take a Late Night Break

The well-suited late-night talk show hosts take a night off from work to werk – with this hip-poppin, duck face combo shot. 

Shutterstock
<p>Kylie and her baby daddy took a night off from playing with their adorable 3-month-old daughter Stormi to take the red carpet by storm in <a href="https://people.com/style/met-gala-2018-best-dressed-red-carpet/#travis-scott-kylie-jenner">their coordinated all-black ensembles.&nbsp;</a></p>
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Are Not a Regular Mom & Dad

Kylie and her baby daddy took a night off from playing with their adorable 3-month-old daughter Stormi to take the red carpet by storm in their coordinated all-black ensembles. 

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
<p>The always-angelic singer made it tricky for photographers to &#8220;Focus&#8221; when she paused halfway up the steps to show off the full train on&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/style/met-gala-2018-best-dressed-red-carpet/#ariana-grande">her voluminous Michelangelo-inspired gown.</a>&nbsp;</p>
Ariana Grande Makes the Most of the Steps

The always-angelic singer made it tricky for photographers to “Focus” when she paused halfway up the steps to show off the full train on her voluminous Michelangelo-inspired gown. 

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>The actress brought her <a href="https://www.instagram.com/golden_barbie/?hl=en">&#8220;Golden Barbie&#8221; Instagram handle</a> to life in this liquid gold custom-made H&amp;M gown.&nbsp;</p>
Jasmine Sanders Glows in Gold

The actress brought her “Golden Barbie” Instagram handle to life in this liquid gold custom-made H&M gown. 

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Before heading inside the event, where there&#8217;s a strict &#8220;no-phones&#8221; policy, George pulled a total dad move, showing off photos of his and Amal&#8217;s 11-month-old twins to starry-eyed onlookers.&nbsp;</p>
Amal & George Clooney Show Off Some Sweet Pics

Before heading inside the event, where there’s a strict “no-phones” policy, George pulled a total dad move, showing off photos of his and Amal’s 11-month-old twins to starry-eyed onlookers. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>After making her <a href="https://people.com/style/met-gala-2018-lili-reinhart-and-cole-sprouse-couple-debut/">highly anticipated couple debut</a> with <em>Riverdale</em> costar Cole Sprouse, Reinhart reminded the crowd that there were more important things to focus on&mdash;like her glimmering, ethereal silver train.&nbsp;</p>
Lili Reinhart Rides the Train

After making her highly anticipated couple debut with Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse, Reinhart reminded the crowd that there were more important things to focus on—like her glimmering, ethereal silver train. 

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>The stars stopped to say a friendly hello to each other as they entered the event.&nbsp;</p>
Gigi Hadid & Selena Gomez Have Girl Talk

The stars stopped to say a friendly hello to each other as they entered the event. 

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
<p>Nothing&nbsp;<em>Scandal</em>-ous to see here! The actress looked radiant as she spun around in <a href="https://people.com/style/met-gala-2018-best-dressed-red-carpet/#kerry-washington">her shimmering gold Ralph Lauren Collection gown</a> before heading up the steps.&nbsp;</p>
Kerry Washington Shimmers and Smiles

Nothing Scandal-ous to see here! The actress looked radiant as she spun around in her shimmering gold Ralph Lauren Collection gown before heading up the steps. 

Neilson Barnard/Getty
<p>Pretty in pink! The singer and actress looked regal posing together in their puffed-to-perfection voluminous ensembles.&nbsp;</p>
SZA & Tracee Ellis Ross Skirt the Issue

Pretty in pink! The singer and actress looked regal posing together in their puffed-to-perfection voluminous ensembles. 

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty
<p>Taking a cue from Queen Bey herself, the singer ascended the famous Met steps with the help of multiple &#8220;train attendants&#8221; in an elaborate headpiece that seemed inspired by&nbsp;Beyonc&eacute;&#8217;s&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/babies/grammys-2017-pregnant-beyonce-performance/">2017 Grammy Awards gilded headdress</a>. &#8220;Good luck for who I marry, my wedding has to be as nice as this,&#8221; she joked on the&nbsp;<a href="https://www.vogue.com/?us_site=y"><em>Vogue</em>&nbsp;red carpet livestream.</a></p>
Rita Ora Goes Regal

Taking a cue from Queen Bey herself, the singer ascended the famous Met steps with the help of multiple “train attendants” in an elaborate headpiece that seemed inspired by Beyoncé’s 2017 Grammy Awards gilded headdress. “Good luck for who I marry, my wedding has to be as nice as this,” she joked on the Vogue red carpet livestream.

Mike Coppola/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
<p>RiRi <a href="https://people.com/style/rihanna-met-gala-dresses-every-year-photos/">has been reigning over the Met Gala carpet for nearly a decade</a>, but her status as a co-chair and <a href="https://people.com/style/met-gala-2018-rihanna-dress-photo/">this ensemble of pure papal perfection</a> have forever cemented her as our queen. All hail.&nbsp;</p>
Bow Down to Rihanna

RiRi has been reigning over the Met Gala carpet for nearly a decade, but her status as a co-chair and this ensemble of pure papal perfection have forever cemented her as our queen. All hail. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
