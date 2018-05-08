The Met Gala's Best Dressed Stars, According to Our Editors

As the most fashionable night of the year, celebrities have a lot of pressure when it comes to dressing for the Met Gala red carpet. Not only do they want to stand out amongst the sea of stylish stars, but some also dress according to the exhibition’s theme, and this year it was tricky. The gala centered around the controversial theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” but stars completely knocked it out of the park. In fact, there were so many stop-and-stare moments that left our jaws on the ground— from Sarah Jessica Parker’s nativity scene headpiece, to Rihanna’s papal hat — that we’re narrowing it down to our editors’ favorite moments from this year’s Met Gala.

Read on to see which dresses were our favorites, which celebrities really went the extra mile with their ensembles and what everyone will be talking about on Tuesday morning – then click through to see every single one of the 100+ showstopping styles seen at the Met Gala.

Alicia Vikander

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: With so many halo headpieces and elaborately bejeweled gowns on the carpet, I loved Alicia’s more subtle take (courtesy of Louis Vuitton) on old school Sunday service glamour. Her rounded shoulder capelet and wide headband gave off strong Jackie O vibes and her elbow-length gloves were an elegant nod to the days when ladies donned their Sunday best for services. Do I wish she teamed her look with a hat or veil? Sure. But this classic take is still one of my favorites of the night.

Kim Kardashian West in Versace

Amy Sussman/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: Kim Kardashian West was my pick for best dressed at the Met Gala last year, and she won me over once again this time with her (very glam!) liquid gold chain mail Versace gown. The second she stepped on the carpet I fell in love with every aspect of her look — from the perfectly curve-hugging design to the cross embellishment’s subtle nod to the evening’s religious theme to her sexy smoked out cat eye. It was quite the departure from Kardashian West’s minimalistic Vivienne Westwood Couture look last year, and I couldn’t have loved it any more.

Amal Clooney in Richard Quinn Shutterstock

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: On a night that’s all about glamorous dresses, I fell in love with a pair of pants. Met Gala co-host Amal Clooney kicked off the carpet in chic black tie trousers that are basically Chicken Soup for the Fashion Lovers Soul. She teamed the navy bottoms with a silver foil, floral-print bustier top featuring a dramatic train that draped beautifully over the Met Steps and provided that stop-and-stare, jaw-dropping moment you want from a Met look. Both pieces were created custom for Clooney by UK-based designer Richard Quinn, who earlier this year won the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design (presented by Her Majesty during London Fashion week in February!).

Clooney accessorized with a pair 18-karat white-gold-and-diamond Lorraine Schwartz lightning bolt earrings. She finished the look off with a playful ponytail, coral lip, and of course, husband George Clooney on her arm. (His loose-fitting tuxedo, however, could have used a bit more tailoring, but better luck next time George!)

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Blake Lively in Versace

Lindy Segal, Style Social Media Editor: Blake said back in March that her look this year was her “favorite dress ever” — and she didn’t disappoint. The Baroque-esque Atelier Versace creation is the perfect balance of on-theme and totally fashun. And, you know, pairing it with her custom Lorraine Schwartz halo headpiece featuring over 100 carats of champagne diamonds didn’t hurt either.

Neilson Barnard/Getty

Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent

Jillian Ruffo, Associate Beauty Editor: Kravitz’s red carpet style is a favorite amongst the PeopleStyle social team — and for good reason. The star showed up to Monday night’s event wearing a skin-baring lace dress that tied at her side, which was equal parts sexy and cool. And even though it wasn’t totally on theme, it was one of the prettiest pieces on the carpet, especially paired with her nude lip and mauve eye shadow by makeup artist Nina Park.

Chadwick Boseman in Versace

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Alex Apatoff, Lifestyle Director: In my book, the only way you can really fail at the Met Gala is if you totally punt on the theme – and often, celebrity guys default to a simple black tux for fear of looking silly. That’s why I loooove Chadwick’s Atelier Versace outfit, replete with baroque swirls and tasseled cape, plus his high-shine Christian Louboutin loafers. The actor’s Black Panther global press tour proved that he isn’t afraid of taking a style risk, and I’m thrilled that he’s continuing to have fun (and look incredible) even when he’s off the clock.