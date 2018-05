The Most Heavenly Beauty Looks at the 2018 Met Gala

Few people nailed the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme as well as the Fenty Beauty creator, who paired her gunmetal eye shadow and lavender lips (by makeup artist Priscilla Ono) with a Pope-inspired crown.

The Hero Product: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Spanked, $18; sephora.com