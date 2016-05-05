Met Gala 2016: Emily Blunt's Dress Could've Been A Different Color!

Gowns are custom-made just for the Met Gala, often months in advance. So what happens when a baby bump gets thrown into the mix? Apparently, it just gets even better!

Emily Blunt’s bespoke Michael Kors Collection piece was already in the works before she announced her pregnancy with baby number two in January. “Every year, I talk with designers about the next Met ball literally two days after the last Met ball,” Blunt’s stylist Jessica Paster tells PeopleStyle. “And ever since she wore that gold Michael Kors dress to the Golden Globes in 2013, I knew that they were a beautiful match, and I wanted to show them off together again at a big event like this. He just fits her body beautifully.”



“Michael and I’d been talking about this for a while, but in December, Emily said, ‘I’m definitely going to the Met ball!’ So we then we got started on [the dress],” she reveals. “And all of a sudden in January we found out she was pregnant. And that was really exciting.” But it also meant a few tweaks on the design to accommodate a growing bump.

Kors added stretch to the beaded silhouette. “With her being so far along, you want the comfort, but you still want that chicness,” says Paster, who also dressed Miranda Kerr and Hailey Bennett for the big night. Kors really knows how to dress a pregnant star in stretch and sparkle: Blake Lively made her pregnant red carpet debut for her first baby in one of his gowns in October 2014.

The other element of the dress that changed since its inception? The color. “Emily is very collaborative. She knew she wanted a gorgeous color, and she knew she wanted sleeves and he just sketched her a beautiful, beautiful dress,” says Paster. “In fact, he made her two dresses.” Ultimately, Blunt got to choose between a deep green and this rich sapphire, seen up close below on Paster’s Instagram.

Paster points out that this dress (paired with Forevermark diamonds) embodies the fashion tech theme in a way that’s different from the many silver robots we saw on the red carpet: “when I thought about the theme of Manus x Machina, I immediately thought of the technology of fabric and its construction,” she says. “So we were inspired by fabrics with beautiful intricate beading.” Kors calls the dress “opulent, sexy and sleek,” and “the ultimate in baby bump glamour.”

