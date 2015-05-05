Met Gala 2015: Sarah Jessica Parker's Hat Steals the Show (Again!)
We knew we could count on perennial fashion risk taker Sarah Jessica Parker to arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in the first totally show-stopping look: a wild Philip Treacy headpiece complete with long tassels, ribbony flames, and a load of furry, red pom-pons.
Jamie McCarthy/Filmmagic
She’s no stranger to a heavy, head-turning headpiece — remember when Jennifer Lawrence couldn’t resist tickling SJP’s slick mohawk fascinator at 2013’s punk-themed Met Gala? And as tradition dictates, the former Sex and the City star and current shoe designer arrived on the arm of pal Andy Cohen.
But what’s even more impressive than that hat? SJP is wearing a dress of her own design, in collaboration with H&M, as she noted on Instagram.
Check out the 360° view of SJP’s crowning achievement here:
A cape, a gown, and a fascinator? Stay tuned to see if anyone can top this style star. Rihanna, we’re looking at you, girl.
What do you think of Sarah Jessica Parker’s hat?
–Isabella Biedenharn