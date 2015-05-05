Met Gala 2015: Gowns That Deserve Some Extra Attention (From the Back!)

Talk about making an entrance and an exit! If you thought the red carpet looks from tonight’s Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala were gorgeous the first time around, just wait until you see the backs of them. Here, we’ve rounded up four of our favorite jaw-dropping numbers — courtesy of Jessica Chastain, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Selena Gomez and Kerry Washington. We promise they’re worth the double take.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty (2); David Fisher/Res US

First up is Jessica Chastain, who sparkled in a custom Givenchy Haute Couture halter dress, which she paired with sky-high platforms (also Givenchy), dazzling Piaget jewels and an ultra-glam side-swept do. But the real winner here? That T-strap back.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley bared a whole lot of skin in a body-hugging Atelier Versace gown with a swirled bodice, teaming it with dark ruby lipstick and a super-sleek bun. And while we thought the view from the front was flawless, on the flip side, the gown featured intricate cut-outs and a very high slit.

Selena Gomez stunned in a custom ivory Vera Wang Collection gown, which featured a keyhole at the bodice and black tasseled accents at the arms. She accessorized the gown with a crown of large white flowers and a bold red lip. Basically her entire look is 360 degrees of perfection.

And last but certainly not least is Scandal star Kerry Washington, who never disappoints, and her Met Gala look — a bubblegum pink corseted ball gown with beaded floral details — is no exception. Just look at those shoulder straps!

Which backless gown is your favorite? Share below!

–Sarah Kinonen

