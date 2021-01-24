This $23 Waffle-Knit Sweater Is the Perfect Winter Layering Piece — and It Comes in 17 Colors

The key to staying comfortable and warm in the wintertime is mastering the art of layering. You'll want to be bundled up enough to block out cold air (and maybe even snow), but not so bundled that you break a sweat. That's where lightweight, long-sleeved sweaters come in handy, sliding seamlessly underneath of bulkier coats and other cold-weather accessories. And one such piece that Amazon shoppers say is "perfect for layering" is the Merokeety Waffle Knit Sweater, which happens to be amazingly affordable at just $23.
Available in 17 colors, the popular sweater has a waffle knit texture, balloon sleeves, and a drop shoulder. These stylish details make it look more elevated than most loungewear, and you can further dress it up with booties, black jeans, and some statement jewelry. But the versatile pullover also begs to be lounged in, with a stretchy fit that reviewers say is "extremely flattering on all sizes."
Because the waffle knit sweater is so lightweight, you could easily throw a puffer jacket and scarf over top for added warmth, or if you live somewhere where the temperature rarely drops below 50 degrees Fahrenheit, you could wear it on its own with your comfiest pair of leggings. The layering possibilities are truly endless — so it's no wonder Amazon shoppers are wearing the sweater for "much of the year."
"I absolutely love this sweater!" a reviewer said. "It's so comfy and soft, and it fits somewhat oversized, but in a good way. I bought both the taro and olive colors, and the product pictures look exactly like what I received."
"This top fits so nicely because it's loose enough to tie up and wear with jeans, but not so loose that it looks frumpy," another added.
For anyone who likes being at the perfect temperature — not too hot, but not too cold — the Merokeety Waffle Knit Sweater is a great buy. Shop the best-selling sweater below in a few of our favorite colors.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.