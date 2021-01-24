This $23 Waffle-Knit Sweater Is the Perfect Winter Layering Piece — and It Comes in 17 Colors

The key to staying comfortable and warm in the wintertime is mastering the art of layering. You'll want to be bundled up enough to block out cold air (and maybe even snow), but not so bundled that you break a sweat. That's where lightweight, long-sleeved sweaters come in handy, sliding seamlessly underneath of bulkier coats and other cold-weather accessories. And one such piece that Amazon shoppers say is "perfect for layering" is the Merokeety Waffle Knit Sweater, which happens to be amazingly affordable at just $23.