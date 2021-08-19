Meet the 'Perfect' Cardigan That Shoppers Wear in Every Season
It's nearly time to swap out your summer fashion favorites for staples suited for the chill of autumn. Oversized jean jackets and dresses made for layering are sure to stick around, as are cardigan sweaters, an always fashionable essential that goes with just about everything. There are countless cardigan styles to choose from, but Amazon shoppers are particularly fond of this waffle knit option that's "lightweight" enough for year-round wear.
A style made for donning on drafty days and in chilly work environments, the Merokeety Waffle Knit Cardigan is a long, loose cardigan with oversized pockets. There are 12 shades of the cardigan to choose from, including a basic black and a soft pink. One shopper that's admittedly obsessed with the cardigan, wrote of its versatility, "You could dress this up or dress it down with leggings and a T-shirt. This is a great staple item for your closet. I will be buying more."
A lighter cardigan alternative to the Merokeety Chunky Knit Sweater, this waffled iteration is favored among shoppers for its fit. While one shopper paired their cardigan with tanks in the summertime, another sported theirs in moments of unexpected chilliness, writing, "I wear this even during the Texas summer. I'm always cold, and with the summer heat, it feels as though everyone is blasting their AC, so this is perfect."
Multiple shoppers shared plans of buying additional cardigans, including one who wrote, "I am a very picky shopper, and this is one of the best pieces that I have purchased. It has a great weight without being too heavy, and the pockets... I love pockets. I am going to order every color."
When it comes to caring for your cardigan, the piece can be washed in the machine with low temperature water and a mild, gentle soap. A few reviewers that had already washed their cardigan wrote that it still looked "perfect" and didn't shrink.
Just don't be surprised if you can't imagine ever taking the cardigan off. As one shopper wrote, "I love the feel and shape of this cardigan so much that I can't stop wearing it. It's not often you find outerwear that seems to look good with casual and slightly smarter looking clothes. It's very soft and cozy."
Cozy up with your own cardigan and pick up the style that shoppers can't stop wearing from Amazon now.
