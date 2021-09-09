This Popular Waffle-Knit Cardigan Is Secretly 51% Off, but Only for a Few More Hours
Every wardrobe needs an assortment of staples that allow you to mix and match your favorite pieces for various occasions. Think of your go-to cardigan; the one you reach for every time you need a cozy cover-up on a brisk fall morning. Then, imagine something even softer and cozier than that — yes, it's possible. Enter the waffle-knit cardigan on Amazon that has more than 1,000 shoppers leaving perfect five-star ratings.
The Merokeety waffle-knit cardigan has "the ultimate approval" from shoppers who say it's "truly the best sweater I've ever owned," and it happens to be on sale for 51 percent off for a limited time. It's available in 16 colors that can be worn with practically anything (jeans, dresses, joggers, leggings, etc.) Not only will the waffle-knit fabric keep you warm, but it'll keep its sleek style even after routine washes — no more piling. For just $25 each, you might want to add more than one to your cart while you can.
We can't forget to mention that the cardigan also has two large pockets that can hold a phone, wallet, and your keys while you're running a quick errand. If you're just wearing the top around the house, the pockets can come in handy for keeping the TV remote and snacks nearby. This sweater offers both comfort and convenience, so you really can't go wrong.
"I was really impressed with the quality of this cardigan sweater! I wasn't expecting so much for the low price, but it is definitely a good purchase," writes one shopper. "It is lightweight but not thin; perfect for layering during the in-between seasons. I am normally a size small, but I ordered a medium for a slightly more oversized fit and it's exactly what I was looking for."
The Amazon fashion section has lots of sales on fall essentials, but this cardigan is at one of its lowest prices ever. Now is the time to take advantage while the sale is still happening for a few more hours.
