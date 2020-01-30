Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of This $40 Lace Cocktail Dress That ‘Fits Like a Glove’

Amazon

Got a Valentine’s Day date night around the corner? You’ll need to swap out your preferred chilly weather uniform of leggings and a cozy sweater. But don’t stress about finding a perfect dress for the special occasion — Amazon shoppers have already done that for you.

The review page of the retailer’s Merokeety Lace Cocktail Dress could be likened to a fan club. The style is Amazon’s overall best-selling dress, boasting more than 1,500 five-star reviews that are not only filled with raves about its flattering fit and versatility, but also sizing suggestions and photos left by customers who’ve worn it to everything from bridal showers to their graduation. In other words, you can use their recommendations to confidently shop the dress from the comfort of home.

Designed with a fully lined bodice, the bodycon-style cocktail dress features an all-over lace design that’s both feminine and vintage-inspired. The knee-length silhouette balances out the sheer design for a flirty look that customers say draws in plenty of praise.

“It looks beautiful on, not too loose or too tight,” said one reviewer. “You don’t have to worry about it being too revealing either. I got SO many compliments! Get it if you’re on the fence!”

The dress is available in 11 styles, including both a short-sleeve and quarter-length design, and comes in a range of colors, so there’s no shortage of options to choose from. And based on the reviews left by the shoppers who’ve added it to their cart already, you can’t seem to go wrong with any take on the stunning lace dress.

“For the price of the dress I was skeptical on how it would fit and how the quality would be. When I received it, I was impressed,” a customer said. “It looks more expensive than a $38 dress and fits like a glove. I got lots of compliments! It’s a perfect dress for a wedding or party. You can wear this in summer or winter so I like that it can be versatile.”

If trading a night of lounging in cozy sweats for a chance to step out in this gorgeous dress sounds like a plan, you can head to Amazon to shop it in all its varying styles.

Image zoom

Buy It! Merokeety Lace Cocktail Dress, $26.99-$38.99; amazon.com