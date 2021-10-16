This 'Soft and Comfortable' Faux-Shearling Pullover Is Peak Cozy Season — and It's on Sale for $33
While it may not feel like fall just yet, the season of warm drinks, cozy sweaters, and pumpkin spice everything is here. Before you know it, it'll be freezing outside, and you'll wish you had stocked up on fleece-lined sweatshirts months ago. That's why we recommend grabbing the Merokeety Faux-Shearling Pullover that shoppers call "stylish and cozy" while it's on sale for $33 at Amazon.
The fuzzy sweatshirt is made from a blend of polyester and spandex with a quarter-length zipper, a foldover collar, drop shoulders, and a kangaroo pocket on the front. It also has an adjustable drawstring around the hemline, so you can decide how tight or loose you want it, and elasticized wristbands for a more comfortable fit.
One of the best parts of this fleece quarter-zip is that it comes in 23 solid colors, colorblock patterns, and seasonal prints. That means you're bound to find a version of the sweatshirt that complements the pieces already in your fall and winter wardrobe.
More than 3,800 Amazon shoppers have given the fleece a five-star rating. "This is so soft and comfortable," one reviewer wrote. "I have washed it many times, and it holds up perfectly. I may have to get another one since I wear it so much. Great for putting on after a shower in the winter. It keeps you really warm."
Other shoppers found ways to elevate the sweatshirt so they could wear it with more than just their pajamas at home. "It is just big enough to be comfy, but fits well enough to be dressed up with some distressed jeans and ankle booties," one said. "It is so warm! I can wear this outside with just a cami underneath in 30-degree weather and still be warm."
Before the price goes back up to $55, be sure to get the Merokeety Faux-Shearling Pullover for $33 on Amazon. You'll be thanking yourself later when it's cold out and you have a fuzzy sweatshirt that feels like wearing a blanket.
Buy It! Merokeety Faux-Shearling Pullover, $31.99 with coupon (orig. $54.99); amazon.com
