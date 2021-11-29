This Ultra-Soft Cardigan Has Over 16,000 Perfect Ratings — and It's $38 During Cyber Monday

The pull-over closure sweater was designed with a casual, loose fit style that hits right below the hips, and has a "popcorn yarn" finishing technique (a fluffy texture that slightly resembles kernels of popcorn) that reviewers say "makes it look more expensive," and feels incredibly soft to the touch. Even more have vocalized in their reviews that the "absolutely beautiful" cardigan can be dressed up or down for a variety of occasions, and is "year-round material" since it adds the perfect lightweight layer to any outfit. Even better, it also offers a "blanket feel" that hugs the body for optimal comfort.