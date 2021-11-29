This Ultra-Soft Cardigan Has Over 16,000 Perfect Ratings — and It's $38 During Cyber Monday
As the chill of winter quickly approaches, there's no better time to stock up on cozy, warm sweaters — tons of top-rated options are marked down in Amazon's Fashion Department for Cyber Monday. And according to over 16,000 five-star ratings, the Merokeety Chunky Knit Cardigan should be at the top of your shopping list for a number of reasons.
The pull-over closure sweater was designed with a casual, loose fit style that hits right below the hips, and has a "popcorn yarn" finishing technique (a fluffy texture that slightly resembles kernels of popcorn) that reviewers say "makes it look more expensive," and feels incredibly soft to the touch. Even more have vocalized in their reviews that the "absolutely beautiful" cardigan can be dressed up or down for a variety of occasions, and is "year-round material" since it adds the perfect lightweight layer to any outfit. Even better, it also offers a "blanket feel" that hugs the body for optimal comfort.
All 34 shades, which include earth-toned neutrals and brighter colors, are marked down to $38 during the retailer's Cyber Monday sale, alongside the use of an on-page coupon before checkout. As the current top-seller in women's cardigans on Amazon, you'll likely want to stock up on several while they're on sale.
Buy It! Merokeety Chunky Knit Cardigan, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
"Snuggly, fluffy, yet lightweight," wrote one satisfied reviewer. "It is super soft, washes on a delicate cycle, and dries quickly laying flat. So many compliments. Everyone thinks it is homemade, handmade. Worth every penny and then some. Perfect for summer nights and spring days. I got a size larger to get that oversize comfy extra long sleeve look and it was just right."
"I like to get my clothes from a boutique. They are just better quality than from a large retail store, but his knit sweater is just as good as the ones I have paid over $40 for," shared another. "I literally cannot tell the difference [between] my expensive sweater and this one. It is very well made. The quality is fantastic. The sleeves are long but not too long, [it] has deep pockets, and [is] extremely soft."
The Merokeety Chunky Knit Cardigan is available in sizes small to XXL on Amazon. While it's certainly not leaving the retailer anytime soon, there's no telling when the best-seller will be discounted again. Shop all 34 colors on sale during Cyber Monday while you can.
Shop More Cyber Monday 2021 Deals:
- This Ultra-Soft Cardigan Has Over 16,000 Perfect Ratings — and It's $38 During Cyber Monday
- The Best Under-$50 Home Deals You Can Shop on Cyber Monday
- Ugg Boots and Slippers Are So Cheap at This Secret Sale, We Did a Double Take
- Amazon's Cyber Monday Fashion Deals Are Here! Shop Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories Starting at $7