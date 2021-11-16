Amazon Shoppers Say This Cardigan 'Looks Great with Everything' — and It's on Major Sale Ahead of Black Friday
If stepping outside is becoming less bearable, layering up on clothing is a simple solution for staying warm. Luckily, you won't have to sacrifice style for comfort in order to do so, especially when shopping across Amazon's huge fashion department. The retailer carries plenty of top-rated fall sweaters, including the Merokeety Casual Knit Cardigan that reviewers say "looks great with everything" in your closet. Bonus: All 19 colors are on sale ahead of Black Friday.
Made from ultra-soft cable knit fabric, the casual cardigan provides a relaxed fit to any outfit. Pairing well with a variety of pieces, including a tank top, a graphic tee, or dress, shoppers have called the lightweight layer the "perfect staple" to keep in a wardrobe, with one raving that it "looks and feels like high-quality merchandise." Even better, after repeated runs through the wash, reviewers say the fabric stays flawlessly intact without pilling, bleeding color, or losing its original softness.
Buy It! Merokeety Casual Knit Cardigan, $31.99 with coupon (was $49.99); amazon.com
The "warm and cozy" cardigan has earned hundreds of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, many of which have stocked up on multiple colors to rotate between all year-round. Even more fans say the versatile piece is incredibly convenient to have on hand at the office, when simply lounging around the house, and during errand runs.
"This cardigan is exactly what I was looking for," wrote one shopper. "It fits perfectly, hangs nicely, and is the perfect thickness and warmth for me. I don't like really chunky and thick sweaters, as I find them too hot. The length is just right too."
"Love these cardigans. Fabric is so soft and comfortable," shared another. "Very flattering fit, and true to size. Sleeves are long enough to come past my wrist, which I prefer. All around a very cute, comfortable, and flattering cardigan. Have washed it a few times, [hung it out] to dry and [it's] holding up nicely so far! Will definitely be buying more colors."
The Merokeety Casual Knit Cardigan is available in sizes small to extra-large in 19 bright and neutral colors. Shop your top picks while they're 30 percent off ahead of Black Friday. And for even bigger savings, don't forget to check the on-page coupon before checkout.
