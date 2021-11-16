Amazon Shoppers Say This Cardigan 'Looks Great with Everything' — and It's on Major Sale Ahead of Black Friday

If stepping outside is becoming less bearable, layering up on clothing is a simple solution for staying warm. Luckily, you won't have to sacrifice style for comfort in order to do so, especially when shopping across Amazon's huge fashion department. The retailer carries plenty of top-rated fall sweaters, including the Merokeety Casual Knit Cardigan that reviewers say "looks great with everything" in your closet. Bonus: All 19 colors are on sale ahead of Black Friday.