Amazon’s Best-Selling Cardigan Is on Sale for Less Than $30 for New Prime Members

Stylish stars like Katie Holmes and Bella Hadid have already made cute cardigans the “it” sweater of the season. And if you’re still on the hunt for your perfect option, Amazon shoppers have designated the Merokeety Chunky Knit Cardigan the only topper you need this winter.

The oversized sweater has an open front and is made from a stretchy knit material that is so soft that customers say you’ll want to live in it. The cozy sweater also has two front pockets that are big enough to hold your phone, wallet, keys, and more.

Not only is it the cardigan both flattering and stylish, but it’s super versatile, too; you can wear it with everything from jeans to dresses, and it works perfectly as an office cover-up. With details like that, it comes as no surprise that this is currently the best-selling cardigan on Amazon.

Buy It! Merokeety Chunky Knit Cardigan, $27.98 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

“I bought this sweater a year ago. And I just bought another one today!” raved one shopper in a review. “I wear it all the time. At home, on walks and on casual events. Was wearing it this morning and again got compliments as I almost always do.”

“Oh my goodness! I love this sweater,” wrote another. “I have seen similar styles all over boutiques this fall but wasn’t sure if it was something that I would like but I DO!… It is long, has pockets, feels neither too hot or too warm, and it is true to size if you are expecting it to be mildly oversized like the models. Would purchase again.”

The cozy cardigan comes in 18 different colors, ranges in size from small to XXL, and is normally priced at $35. But luckily for you, the already affordable sweater is currently on sale for new Prime Members right now thanks to Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale. When you sign up for a new membership (or 30-day free trial), you’ll automatically get $7 off — meaning you can score this cute cardigan for only $28 right now.

