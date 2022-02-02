"Yes my face was swollen that day. No it was not a cosmetic procedure," Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Tuesday

Meredith Marks Denies Having Fillers After Fans Question Her 'Swollen Face' on Watch What Happens Live

Meredith Marks attempted to set the record straight about her appearance.

In a since-deleted tweet from Tuesday morning, the reality star, 49, addressed some criticism from viewers following her recent guest spot on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.

"As I am being asked about my swollen face on #WWHL, yes my face was swollen that day. No it was not a cosmetic procedure. You can see on my insta story pic taken the next day where the swelling is down. I am human," she wrote. "Not every day is perfect. Sorry #rhoslc."

Marks was seemingly referring to a selfie on her Instagram Story with a friend at the Tupelo Park City eatery.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star appeared alongside comedian and actress Bridget Everett on WWHL with host Andy Cohen on an episode that aired Sunday night.

During the show, Marks discussed Lisa Barlow's recent hot-mic moment, during which Barlow let out an expletive-filled rant and called Marks "fake." Addressing the matter on WWHL, Marks told host Cohen that she's "trying to still decipher" what she might have done to "trigger" that reaction from Barlow, adding, "I don't really understand that."

Last week, Marks spoke out about another Real Housewives costar, Jennie Nguyen, saying she was "sickened" by Nguyen's past racially insensitive social media posts that have resurfaced.

Some of Nguyen's now-deleted Facebook posts were critical of the Black Lives Matter movement and the controversial death of George Floyd, a man who was killed in May 2020 by ex-police officer Derek Chauvin.

When the news first broke last month, Marks seemingly addressed it in a since-deleted tweet which simply read, "Vile." Then on Jan. 21, she shared a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. and urged others to "speak out against what is wrong and amplify those that are not being heard."

"There is no room in this world for hatred. We are all human beings and deserve the same treatment of respect and dignity," she wrote on Twitter. "Negative commentary rooted in prejudice regarding one's race, ethnicity, religion, sexuality or gender is vile and should never be tolerated."

"Educate if it comes from a lack of knowledge and condemn if it comes from a place of hatred," she added. "I pray to see this world without prejudice."

Marks then chose to directly speak on the controversy, sharing a lengthy message on Twitter days later.

"Since it was not perfectly clear in my previous tweet and I can now speak out in more depth, I am sickened by my co-worker's racist and prejudicial posts that recently surfaced," she wrote. "I do not stand behind or support these posts in any way, shape, or form."

"I stand with and support the communities affected and targeted by this," she continued. "I am deeply disturbed and outraged by her actions. Black Lives Matter."

Concluding her statement, Marks asked that fans remain patient in this situation.

"You will see repercussions," she wrote. "As difficult as it is, give things a moment to come to light. Know that I do not support this behavior in anyway and will continue to use my platform to speak out against it."

Nguyen, 44, broke her silence by acknowledging and apologizing for her controversial posts.