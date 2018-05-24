Cheers to a three-day weekend! Memorial Day is finally here, and if you’ve been chained to your desk without much time to gear up for the three-day weekend, we’ve put together three super cool outfits that you can pick up at stores in your local mall. And with all of the epic holiday sales going on, you’re bound to not only look fabulous but also score a big deal. Scroll down to see what you should scoop up right now — because less planning means more time for fun.

A breezy dress paired with colorful block heel mules and a lady-like crossbody bag are an absolute must when spending the start of summer on a roof. Add some statement earrings, like these green beaded hoops, and a pair of cute mirrored sunnies and you’re ready to relax with a cocktail in hand.

Buy It! Clockwise from left: Ann Taylor hoop earrings, $59.50; Topshop dress, $75; Privé Revaux sunglasses, $29.95; Loeffler Randall shimmer mules, $395 and Ted Baker London crossbody bag, $99.83 (orig. $129)

If you’re grilling out to celebrate the holiday weekend, this gingham romper is low maintenance and totally on-trend. Add some colorful statement earrings, cat-eye sunnies and espadrille sandals and you’ll look picnic-perfect. Don’t forget a woven clutch to really nail the vibe.

Buy It! Clockwise from left: Le Specs x Adam Selman sunglasses, $119; AQUA gingham romper, $88; Anthropologie earrings, $58; Amuse Society clutch, $50 and Steve Madden sandals, $79.95

It’s the start of summer, so no need to wait one second longer to break out a hot swimsuit. We’re loving this striped shelf top bikini from Solid & Striped (also one of this season’s hottest swimsuit trends!), especially when worn with a fun and colorful coverup, straw tote and pastel slide sandals. Top it off with a summer-style charm bracelet and peach colored sunglasses and you’re ready to soak up some sun.

Buy It! Clockwise from left: Tory Burch bracelet, $178; LOFT sunglasses, $24.50; Solid & Striped bikini top, $80 and bottoms, $88; J.Crew coverup, $69.50 (orig. $79.50); H&M straw tote, $49.99; Steve Madden slide sandals, $39.95

What styles are you picking up for the holiday weekend? Sound off below!