Memorial Day weekend went way too fast – and that means you may have been too busy BBQ-hopping, soaking up the sun by the beach or simply catching up on some much needed R&R to shop the bazillion sales that were going on. Luckily, there are still plenty of epic deals happening, so if you’re looking to score big on all your must-haves for summer, from clothing and shoes to handbags and accessories, we’ve got you covered. Scroll down to see where and when to shop the best fashion and style deals still going on now.
Department Stores:
Barney’s: up to 40 percent off top designer collections for men, women, children and home
Bergdorf Goodman: up to 40 percent off designer styles for men and women
Bloomingdale’s: The Designer Handbag Sale – save up to 40 percent off select designer handbag styles, through June 10
Macy’s: up to 60 percent off select styles for men, women, children and home
Neiman Marcus: up to 40 percent designer styles for men and women
Nordstrom: Half Yearly Sale Event – up to 40 percent off select clothing, shoes and accessories, through June 3
Lord & Taylor: Super Sale – up to 50 percent off select styles for men, women and children
Saks Fifth Avenue: The Designer Sale – up to 40 percent off designer styles for men and women
Clothing & Shoes:
American Eagle Outfitters: up to 40 percent off summer must-haves
Ann Taylor: enjoy an extra 60 percent off all sale items, through May 29
Club Monaco: up to 25 percent off select styles newly added to sale section
Draper James: enjoy an extra 25 percent off sale styles including clothing and accessories with promo code “USA”
Free People: shop newly added items to their sale section, starting with prices under $19.95
FORWARD by Elise Walker: The Designer Sale – up to 65 percent off designer styles including clothing, shoes and accessories
Intermix: up to 40 percent off select styles including already-reduced prices, through May 29
J.Crew: up to 40 percent off new arrivals with promo code “GETAWAY” plus free shipping
J.Crew Factory: up to 50 percent off sitewide and an extra 50 percent off clearance with promo code “WINWIN”, through May 29
Lane Bryant: take 40 percent off select styles with promo code “SUMMERTIME”, through May 28
LOFT: enjoy an extra 50 percent off sale styles with promo code “SURPRISE”
Moda Operandi: up to 60 percent off select designer styles from May 29 through June 11
Net-a-Porter: up to 50 percent off select designer styles
Old Navy: 50 percent off tees, tanks, shorts and swim and 30 percent off all dresses
Shopbop: up to 70 percent off select sale styles
Stuart Weitzman: up to 50 percent off select spring styles
The Outnet: enjoy up to 65 percent off select styles and enjoy an extra 20 percent off “The Hot List” edit
TOBI: take up to 80 percent off select styles, through May 31
Tory Burch: take up to 40 percent off select styles during their Summer Sale
Accessories:
BaubleBar: The Memorial Day Sale – up to 70 percent off hundreds of jewelry styles
Coach: up to 50 percent off select styles
Kate Spade New York: enjoy an extra 30 percent off all sale styles with promo code “GREATFIND”, through May 29