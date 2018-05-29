Memorial Day weekend went way too fast – and that means you may have been too busy BBQ-hopping, soaking up the sun by the beach or simply catching up on some much needed R&R to shop the bazillion sales that were going on. Luckily, there are still plenty of epic deals happening, so if you’re looking to score big on all your must-haves for summer, from clothing and shoes to handbags and accessories, we’ve got you covered. Scroll down to see where and when to shop the best fashion and style deals still going on now.

Department Stores:

Barney’s: up to 40 percent off top designer collections for men, women, children and home

Bergdorf Goodman: up to 40 percent off designer styles for men and women

Bloomingdale’s: The Designer Handbag Sale – save up to 40 percent off select designer handbag styles, through June 10

Macy’s: up to 60 percent off select styles for men, women, children and home

Neiman Marcus: up to 40 percent designer styles for men and women

Nordstrom: Half Yearly Sale Event – up to 40 percent off select clothing, shoes and accessories, through June 3

Lord & Taylor: Super Sale – up to 50 percent off select styles for men, women and children

Saks Fifth Avenue: The Designer Sale – up to 40 percent off designer styles for men and women

Clothing & Shoes:

American Eagle Outfitters: up to 40 percent off summer must-haves

Ann Taylor: enjoy an extra 60 percent off all sale items, through May 29

Club Monaco: up to 25 percent off select styles newly added to sale section

Draper James: enjoy an extra 25 percent off sale styles including clothing and accessories with promo code “USA”

Free People: shop newly added items to their sale section, starting with prices under $19.95

FORWARD by Elise Walker: The Designer Sale – up to 65 percent off designer styles including clothing, shoes and accessories

Intermix: up to 40 percent off select styles including already-reduced prices, through May 29

J.Crew: up to 40 percent off new arrivals with promo code “GETAWAY” plus free shipping

J.Crew Factory: up to 50 percent off sitewide and an extra 50 percent off clearance with promo code “WINWIN”, through May 29

Lane Bryant: take 40 percent off select styles with promo code “SUMMERTIME”, through May 28

LOFT: enjoy an extra 50 percent off sale styles with promo code “SURPRISE”

Moda Operandi: up to 60 percent off select designer styles from May 29 through June 11

Net-a-Porter: up to 50 percent off select designer styles

Old Navy: 50 percent off tees, tanks, shorts and swim and 30 percent off all dresses

Shopbop: up to 70 percent off select sale styles

Stuart Weitzman: up to 50 percent off select spring styles

The Outnet: enjoy up to 65 percent off select styles and enjoy an extra 20 percent off “The Hot List” edit

TOBI: take up to 80 percent off select styles, through May 31

Tory Burch: take up to 40 percent off select styles during their Summer Sale

Accessories:

BaubleBar: The Memorial Day Sale – up to 70 percent off hundreds of jewelry styles

Coach: up to 50 percent off select styles

Kate Spade New York: enjoy an extra 30 percent off all sale styles with promo code “GREATFIND”, through May 29