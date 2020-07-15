Melissa Rycroft Is a 'Member of the Itty Bitty Titty Committee Again' After Breast Implant Removal

The Bachelor alum reveals her body was telling her it was time to take her breast implants out

Melissa Rycroft went back to her natural chest size — and she couldn't be happier about it.

The Bachelor alum, 37, revealed that she went under the knife to remove her breast implants, posting a photo on Instagram of herself in the hospital post surgery. Wearing a protective face mask, hair net and hospital gown, Rycroft sat back in the recovery room in the pic which she captioned, "I’m officially a member of the Itty Bitty Titty Committee again - Implants are OUT."

She explained that after previously undergoing a reconstructive surgery, one of her implants "refused to settle right (even after reconstruction)," so she realized it was time to take them out for good. "My body was telling me they didn't want these implants in!" Rycroft said.

The former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader went on to thank for followers for "all the well wishes and prayers" and said post-surgery she's been feeling "pretty achy, but recouping well."

"For now....I’m off to sleep again....," she ended the Instagram post.

Rycroft isn't the only star to recently get her breast implants removed. Chrissy Teigen also opened up about undergoing the same surgery after getting plastic surgery at 20 years old. "I’m getting my boobs out!" Teigen, 34, wrote on Instagram alongside a topless modeling shot with heart emojis covering her breasts.

"They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it," the mother of two explained in the caption of her decision. "I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!"