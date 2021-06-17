The former Fashion Police host opened up about her comedian mother during a recent episode of Caroline Stanbury's Divorced Not Dead podcast

Melissa Rivers Says Late Mom Joan Once Told Her to Dress 'Sluttier' - 'Enjoy it While You're Young'

Melissa Rivers is opening up about her relationship with late mom Joan Rivers.

The 53-year-old daughter of the comedian and producer Edgar Rosenberg told former Ladies of London star Caroline Stanbury during a recent episode of her Dear Media Divorced Not Dead podcast she had a "very traditional childhood" but started receiving unconventional advice from her mom later in life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"People are always shocked to find that I had a very traditional childhood where it was always very clear that what [my parents] did for a living was completely separate. I always understood that who my mother was on stage was not who my mother was, and my father was very grounding," the former Fashion Police host explained.

"So I think because of that very traditional upbringing, when I was dating…after I got married, it caught me by surprise when my mom was like, 'You need to be much sluttier,'" she continued.

"She [was] like, 'You need to put it out there,'" Melissa remembered of the comedian, who died on Sep. 4, 2014 at age 81 after suffering complications during throat surgery. "I'm like, 'Oh my god, really?'"

melissa rivers Credit: Blanchard/Getty Images

The Apprentice alum continued, "My mother was like, you know, enjoy it while you're young, show it up," adding that Joan allowed her to wear skirts with daring slits and encouraged her to "stick out" her chest and show her belly button.

Being that her father was more conservative and "traditional," Melissa said she was "the last one of my friends allowed to wear heels," but "once I [became] an adult, my mom's like, 'Girl, short net skirt, push up those boobs, put on some lifts."

Melissa opened up about other personal topics during the candid interview and reflected on her father's 1987 suicide and her desire to have another child to join her 20-year-old son Cooper.

"I would love to have another child," the comedian told Stanbury. "And I don't feel like I need to be married to do that."

Melissa shares Cooper - who graduated high school in 2019 --with ex-husband John Endicott. The former couple wed in 1998 before splitting in 2003.

"My girlfriends are like, 'You lost your mind,'" she continued. "We're all in the place in our lives where our children are all just getting out. They're laughing. They're like, 'Really? You want to go through the stress of even getting into college again?' They're like, 'Do you really want to do this?' "