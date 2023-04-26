Melissa McCarthy Recalls Sunbathing with Baby Oil on a Car: 'We Weren't Sophisticated' (Exclusive)

Like any busy mom, Melissa McCarthy admits her beauty regimen has evolved over the years.

"As you get older, I do think you're a little more like, 'Oh, everything we've been told since grade school, was that true?'" she tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "Maybe I shouldn't have laid on a car in Illinois with baby oil on. That's a true story. My sister [Margie] and I, who just, Irish, shouldn't have been laying out at all. And we're like, 'What if baby oil and tinfoil helps?' And we would lay on a car because we thought if it was hotter, we would tan better. We were raised on a farm. We weren't sophisticated."

When it comes to caring for her face, McCarthy, 52, is much more savvy. "From here up [she motions above her neck] I feel like I'm really, I'm living it," she allows. "Jams, jellies, serums, weird machines that I use like crazy for four months, and then I don't know where they are. And then it's here down that my skin could use some work. It's super hydrated and and then alligator. But I'm working on it, guys. This is my journey."

McCarthy, who stars as Ursula in the upcoming live-action film The Little Mermaid, says her life with actor-director husband Ben Falcone, 49, and their two daughters Vivian, 15, and Georgette, 13, doesn't allow for much me-time. "I mean, I love it when I do it, but usually somebody's knocking on the door, or, 'Can you take me to Michaels?" Or, 'My geckos need worms,' and I'm like, 'I'm literally in the tub.' So I get out, and it's not like, 'Hold on, let me do my regimen.' I'm lucky if I get a bra on. I wish that wasn't a true statement, but it kind of is."

When she's not working, the actress typically begins her day at 5 a.m. "I go down, I make a latte, I listen to the news. If it's nice out, I go out and putter in the garden, and I let my crazy dogs out. I love getting my kids up. I always try to make them a fun breakfast. I work so much, and I'm gone a lot, that sometimes just being home and if everybody's home, I'm in heaven."

So is she religious about washing her face at night? "There's two versions of me. If I'm taking off my [makeup], I do all my good stuff and the hot towel and the whole thing," she says. "If I come like this [she points to her professionally made-up face], what you're seeing right now, this is how I go to bed [she crosses her arms over her chest]. I go to bed like a corpse. I lie back, and I wake up the next morning and I'm like, 'Good for me. I can sleep and not move.' My makeup [artist] is like, 'Oh, that's not good. You should wash it all off." I'm like, 'Look at what you did today. I can't do this.' So I sleep like an absolute corpse, and I wake up, and I go and look in the mirror, and it's like, 'That's a full lash, girl.' It's a full lash on a Tuesday.

The Little Mermaid swims into theaters May 26.