10 of Our Favorite Red Carpet Looks from Melissa McCarthy

The PEOPLE Beautiful Issue cover star always has fun with her fashion on the red carpet

By Kate Hogan
Published on April 25, 2023 08:28 AM
01 of 10

At the 2016 Golden Globe Awards

Melissa McCarthy style

Melissa McCarthy frequently designs her own red carpet dresses, and for the 2016 Golden Globe Awards, she had a vision.

"I had just finished designing the Spring collection for my line, which was inspired by Studio 54 and all things Bowie," she told Vogue. "I've always been obsessed with the drape and sex appeal of certain 1970s dresses. The second we saw that metallic panne velvet, we all thought kimono dress."

02 of 10

At the Berlin Premiere of 'Spy' in 2015

Melissa McCarthy style

"The top's so easy," the actress told PEOPLE of a look she created, a metallic tunic with printed leather leggings. "I love an asymmetrical print — if you swirl the eye around, it's beneficial to everyone."

03 of 10

At a 2016 ELLE Event

Melissa McCarthy Ghostbusters Premiere

For a party held in honor of the Ghostbusters cast, McCarthy donned a custom-made pink cocktail dress by Judy B Swartz (who also styled the look), accessorized with a pair of printed pumps from Vince Camuto.

04 of 10

At the L.A. Premiere of 'The Boss' in 2016

melissa-mccarthy-600x800-2.jpg

McCarthy certainly dressed like a boss at the premiere of her 2016 comedy in a lush white silk number that knotted at the waist.

05 of 10

At the N.Y.C. Premiere of 'Spy' in 2015

Melissa McCarthy style

"I love all those '70s flowing dresses; when I walked, it would billow behind me," McCarthy told PEOPLE of her red-and-white silk stunner. "I've been playing around a lot with doing a slit in the front: You get a little peek of leg, and I don't always love the slit in the back."

06 of 10

At Her Walk of Fame Ceremony in 2015

Melissa McCarthy style

"I love a high-low; it lightens the whole thing," McCarthy told PEOPLE of the purple and white floral-print frock she created to receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "It's a work of art, let me tell you. Everything was in panels, and matching it all together, it was probably one of the more difficult patterns that we've made."

07 of 10

At the London Premiere of 'Spy' in 2015

Melissa McCarthy border=

"That python dress made me very happy. I loved it because it just felt easy," McCarthy told PEOPLE of this chiffon snakeskin-print gown, another of her own designs. "You look much better when you're comfy: If something doesn't feel comfortable, you just feel and look strange. I've done a couple of things where I've been like, 'I can't sit,' and I don't have any fun."

08 of 10

At the 2023 Oscars

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kevin Mazur/Getty

McCarthy's ethereal red Christian Siriano Oscars gown was made completely from scratch only days before the show after the original was ruined when a pipe burst in the designer's studio.

09 of 10

At the L.A. Premiere of 'Ghostbusters' in 2016

Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy
Barry King/Getty

McCarthy certainly wasn't afraid of no ghosts in the sunny, '50s-esque dress she donned for her film's premiere, featuring a fitted 3/4 sleeve top and full mid-length skirt, accented with a sheer embroidered overlay and strappy nude pumps from Aldo.

10 of 10

At the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

melissa-mccarthy-7.jpg
Mike Coppola/VF19/Getty.

Years after wearing a tracksuit to the Vanity Fair Oscars party alongisde husband Ben Falcone, McCarthy revealed that "I have never been flipped off or told to f--k off as much as at that party [laughs], and it was all done, uh, jokingly, but also with something real behind it," she told InStyle. "[After the ceremony] everyone put on a different dress and different heels. They just totally were like, 'You go f--k yourself [for wearing a tracksuit].' My response was, 'Oh, OK, I'm going to go dance pretty hard right now.' "

