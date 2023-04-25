10 of Our Favorite Red Carpet Looks from Melissa McCarthy

01 of 10 At the 2016 Golden Globe Awards Melissa McCarthy frequently designs her own red carpet dresses, and for the 2016 Golden Globe Awards, she had a vision. "I had just finished designing the Spring collection for my line, which was inspired by Studio 54 and all things Bowie," she told Vogue. "I've always been obsessed with the drape and sex appeal of certain 1970s dresses. The second we saw that metallic panne velvet, we all thought kimono dress."

02 of 10 At the Berlin Premiere of 'Spy' in 2015 "The top's so easy," the actress told PEOPLE of a look she created, a metallic tunic with printed leather leggings. "I love an asymmetrical print — if you swirl the eye around, it's beneficial to everyone."

03 of 10 At a 2016 ELLE Event For a party held in honor of the Ghostbusters cast, McCarthy donned a custom-made pink cocktail dress by Judy B Swartz (who also styled the look), accessorized with a pair of printed pumps from Vince Camuto.

04 of 10 At the L.A. Premiere of 'The Boss' in 2016 McCarthy certainly dressed like a boss at the premiere of her 2016 comedy in a lush white silk number that knotted at the waist.

05 of 10 At the N.Y.C. Premiere of 'Spy' in 2015 "I love all those '70s flowing dresses; when I walked, it would billow behind me," McCarthy told PEOPLE of her red-and-white silk stunner. "I've been playing around a lot with doing a slit in the front: You get a little peek of leg, and I don't always love the slit in the back."

06 of 10 At Her Walk of Fame Ceremony in 2015 "I love a high-low; it lightens the whole thing," McCarthy told PEOPLE of the purple and white floral-print frock she created to receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "It's a work of art, let me tell you. Everything was in panels, and matching it all together, it was probably one of the more difficult patterns that we've made."

07 of 10 At the London Premiere of 'Spy' in 2015 "That python dress made me very happy. I loved it because it just felt easy," McCarthy told PEOPLE of this chiffon snakeskin-print gown, another of her own designs. "You look much better when you're comfy: If something doesn't feel comfortable, you just feel and look strange. I've done a couple of things where I've been like, 'I can't sit,' and I don't have any fun."

08 of 10 At the 2023 Oscars Kevin Mazur/Getty McCarthy's ethereal red Christian Siriano Oscars gown was made completely from scratch only days before the show after the original was ruined when a pipe burst in the designer's studio.

09 of 10 At the L.A. Premiere of 'Ghostbusters' in 2016 Barry King/Getty McCarthy certainly wasn't afraid of no ghosts in the sunny, '50s-esque dress she donned for her film's premiere, featuring a fitted 3/4 sleeve top and full mid-length skirt, accented with a sheer embroidered overlay and strappy nude pumps from Aldo.