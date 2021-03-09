The actress joked that fellow celebrity guests were a bit jealous of her comfy casual attire at the 2019 event

Melissa McCarthy Says She Was 'Flipped Off' for Wearing a Tracksuit to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Melissa McCarthy has no regrets about wearing an Adidas tracksuit to the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

The comedian, 50, graces the April issue of InStyle, and in the cover story, opens up about her latest projects, filming in Australia amid the COVID-19 pandemic and that unforgettable red-carpet moment courtesy of her and her husband, Ben Falcone, in 2019.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A couple of years ago you and Ben showed up to the Vanity Fair Oscars party, spiritual home of the fishtail evening gown, in matching Adidas tracksuits," InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown recalled during the interview.

Image zoom Credit: PHOTO BY CHARLES DENNINGTON

To which McCarthy replied, "I'm sure it threw everybody into a tizzy because the idea came to me the day before the Oscars."

Image zoom Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

The actress went on to explain that there was a bit of confusion surrounding the wardrobe request — especially considering the fact that the iconic afterparty has produced some of the most glamorous fashion moments of all time.

Image zoom Credit: PHOTO BY CHARLES DENNINGTON

"I asked, 'Can we wear matching tracksuits?' And someone was like, 'For tomorrow? Like, that both fit?' It's not that easy. I just wanted to be in tennies and tracksuits. It just seemed so funny to me and so comfortable."

"I have never been flipped off or told to f— off as much as at that party [laughs], and it was all done, uh, jokingly, but also with something real behind it," she quipped about fellow party goers. "[After the ceremony] everyone put on a different dress and different heels. They just totally were like, 'You go f— yourself [for wearing a tracksuit].' My response was, 'Oh, OK, I'm going to go dance pretty hard right now.'"

Image zoom Credit: Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage

Before switching into comfy attire, the star pulled out all the style stops at the Academy Awards ceremony that year, when she was up for the Best Actress award for her dramatic turn in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Image zoom Melissa McCarthy | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

She arrived at the red carpet wearing a caped ensemble by Brandon Maxwell, featuring wide-leg black pants and a white V-neck top.