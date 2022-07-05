Melissa Joan Hart Rewears 21-Year-Old Dress for Fourth of July: 'The Eagle Dress Has Landed'

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfm4T7av8BH/ melissajoanhart Verified The eagle dress has landed. 🦅 A little history about the dress that has decorated my always changing shape for 21 years now. Purchased in 2000 in Melbourne, Australia. I wore it on the #LateShow with #JayLeno in 2021 after 9/11 when I only wore red, white and blue for the better part of a year. It became a July 4th staple in my Tahoe closet in about 2008 and I have since worn it every year minus 2019 when I spent Independence Day on the east coast. And some doctored up photo of me with @bryancranston and @hilaryduff that never actually happened in my memory. Slide show included for reference. Happy July 4th to my fellow Americans. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 1h

Credit: melissajoanhart/Instagram