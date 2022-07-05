Melissa Joan Hart Rewears 21-Year-Old Dress for Fourth of July: 'The Eagle Dress Has Landed'
Melissa Joan Hart is going vintage for Independence Day once again!
The 46-year-old actress celebrated the holiday by paying homage to a two-decade-old dress that has always stayed true to her.
She sported the infamous red, no-sleeve number — which features an eagle front and center — in a carousel of photos she shared on Instagram Monday. Her post demonstrated just how many times she's proudly worn the piece throughout the years.
Kicking things off with a selfie, the Melissa & Joey star also included a snap of her wearing the dress while donning a baby bump, holding up an American flag, appearing on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and seemingly posing beside Hilary Duff and Bryan Cranston.
"The eagle dress has landed. 🦅," she wrote of the piece before sharing "a little history about the dress that has decorated my always changing shape for 21 years now."
Hart said she first bought the dress in Melbourne, Australia back in 2000, before debuting it on Jay Leno's late-night show. She explained that it was "after 9/11 when I only wore red, white and blue for the better part of a year."
Since 2008, Hart said the dress has served as a "July 4th staple in my Tahoe closet ... and I have worn it every year minus 2019 when I spent independence Day on the east coast."
"And some doctored up photo of me with @bryancranston and @hilaryduff that never actually happened in my memory. Slide show included for reference," she joked. "Happy July 4th to my fellow Americans."
