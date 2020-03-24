Melissa Gorga is proving that age is just a number.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who turned 41 on Saturday, recently shared two side-by-side bikini photos on Instagram telling her fans and followers to, “never even worry about another decade going by.”

In one photo, Gorga is wearing a beige bikini teamed with platform heels at age 30. In another, she’s sporting a similar two-toned, strapless version one decade later. The Bravo star also compared the photo taken at age 30 with another snap of herself at 40, in which she’s wearing a neon yellow one-piece.

“Okay Ladies. Another year is about to go by.. You should Never even worry about another decade going by💅🏽You will all get better with age💕Especially from the inside out. Have no fear! Embrace it💕 🍷” she captioned the post on Friday.

Melissa’s 14-year-old daughter Antonia (who she shares with husband Joe Gorga) showed support in the comment section, simply leaving a starry-eyed emoji. While former RHONJ star Dina Manzo joked, “Gurlllll enjoy it because in about 5 years s— literally starts to fall apart overnight lol.”

“If I looked like you I would be self-absorbed too. Self-confidence is healthy and you are proof of that,” one follower wrote in support of Gorga, referencing fellow RHONJ cast member Jennifer Aydin’s dig at Gorga during the show’s season finale earlier this month.

During the finale, Aydin insisted that the mother of three never intended to have a fourth child, despite spending all season debating whether or not she should expand her family.

“Who are you kidding?” Aydin, 42, asked Gorga, before turning to reunion host Andy Cohen and saying, “She’s not going to have a baby. She’s way too self-absorbed, way too self-absorbed.”

Gorga asked Aydin for examples of her alleged self-absorbed behavior. Aydin complied, knocking Gorga for “the constant selfies, the constant self-accolades,” and the fact that she made the theme of her 40th birthday party “Melissa.”

Gorga said on the show that turning 40 and watching her children (Antonia and sons Gino, 12, and Joey, 9) grow up had her questioning whether she was ready to leave that stage of her life behind. Ultimately, after discussing it with her family and after trips to the doctor to explore her fertility options, Gorga decided not to have another baby.