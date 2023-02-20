Melissa Gorga Poses in Floral-Print Bikini While on Tropical Bahamas Getaway: 'Kill Them with Kindness' 

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her husband, Joe Gorga, hit the islands for a vacation with friends

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 20, 2023 02:33 PM
Melissa Gorga bikini
Photo: Melissa Gorga/instagram

Melissa Gorga proved she isn't fazed by negativity.

Over the weekend, the Real Housewives of New Jersey personality, author, clothing boutique owner and mom shared Instagram photos from her tropical vacation to the Bahamas with husband Joe Gorga. And in doing so, she also shared a message to her haters.

In the photos, the 43-year-old Bravolebrity showed off her toned figure while sporting a floral-patterned white bikini. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses.

The first couple of snapshots show Gorga posing on a boat with clear skies and waters behind her. In one of the pictures, she also wears a breezy shirt over her swimsuit and a red cap worn backwards. In the last photo, the star stands on a rocky beach with palm trees as she models her sexy swimwear.

"Kill them with kindness ♥️ #rhonj," she wrote.

Melissa Gorga bikini
Melissa Gorga/instagram

Gorga didn't make clear who her message was pointed toward, but many users in the comments guessed that it was a jab at her sister-in-law and fellow RHONJ cast member Teresa Giudice, 50.

The two have had a long-standing feud that's been a main storyline of the reality television show since Gorga joined in 2011.

For over a decade, both have argued with each other onscreen over rumors, friendship alliances, snarky comments and more personal deep-rooted family matters.

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice
Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Giudice recently appeared on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, where she let go some of her old grudges, including the sprinkle-cookie-fueled fight with her estranged sister-in-law who, at the time, seemed to forget that Giudice's favorite cookies were actually pignolis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Giudice also revealed that she reunited with former Housewife Jacqueline Laurita. When asked why she decided to reconcile with her ex friend, Giudice said it was their sons, both named Nicolas and who have autism, who bonded them together.

An "anti-Melissa" comment made by Laurita on social media may have nudged her too. "That didn't have to do with it," Giudice responded. "But then I was just like, that was also that... But I really have been thinking about her because it's crazy, we do both have Nicholases now."

Related Articles
Teresa Giudice on Reconciling with Jacqueline Laurita — and the Part Melissa Gorga Played
Teresa Giudice Explains Why She Reconciled with Jacqueline Laurita — and the Part Melissa Gorga Played
Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice Reacts After Melissa Gorga Revives Their Sprinkle Cookie Feud on 'RHONJ'
Melissa and Joe Gorga
Melissa Gorga Says She and Husband Joe Gorga Will Leave 'RHONJ' 'When the Time Is Right'
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' : Melissa Can't Believe Teresa Would 'Look in My Eyes and Lie' as Petty Wedding Drama Reopens Wounds
Melissa and Joe Gorga
Melissa Gorga Says Filming New Season of 'RHONJ' Took a 'Heavy' Toll on Husband Joe: He 'Couldn't Fake It'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19199 -- Pictured: Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice Says She Gave 'RHONJ' Cast Member Rachel Fuda 'A Fair Chance': I Want to 'Put That Out There'
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga
Melissa Gorga Says 'the Door's Shut' on a Reconciliation with Teresa Giudice: 'I'm Done with the Toxic'
Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
'RHONJ' : Melissa Gorga Hits Back at Louie Ruelas' Claim She's an 'Insecure Woman' amid Family Drama
Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs
Teresa Giudice Says Margaret Josephs 'Should Have Never' Come to Her Wedding If She Supported Melissa Gorga
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
Melissa Gorga Is Unsure If She'll Resolve Feud with Teresa Giudice: 'How Toxic Can You Let Something Get?'
Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Give More Air to 'Toxic' Years-Long Feud in 'RHONJ' Season 13 Taglines
Teresa Giudice attends Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker's New York Fashion Week debut, at Highline on September 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Boohoo) ; BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Margaret Josephs -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images); Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Margaret Josephs Defends Melissa and Joe Gorga's 'Devastating' Choice to Skip Teresa Giudice's Wedding
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga attend the opening night of 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City
A Complete Timeline of Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's Feud
Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice on Why She Felt 'Sucker-Punched' by Joe and Melissa Gorga: 'I Kept My Mouth Shut for Years'
Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' : See How Melissa and Joe Gorga Hit a Breaking Point That Led to Skipping Teresa Giudice's Wedding
Teresa Giudice wears Chanel bikini
Teresa Giudice Wears a Cheeky Chanel Bikini for Poolside Pic During Her Holiday Getaway