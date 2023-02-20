Melissa Gorga Poses in Floral-Print Bikini While on Tropical Bahamas Getaway: 'Kill Them with Kindness' 

Melissa Gorga proved she isn't fazed by negativity.

Over the weekend, the Real Housewives of New Jersey personality, author, clothing boutique owner and mom shared Instagram photos from her tropical vacation to the Bahamas with husband Joe Gorga. And in doing so, she also shared a message to her haters.

In the photos, the 43-year-old Bravolebrity showed off her toned figure while sporting a floral-patterned white bikini. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses.

The first couple of snapshots show Gorga posing on a boat with clear skies and waters behind her. In one of the pictures, she also wears a breezy shirt over her swimsuit and a red cap worn backwards. In the last photo, the star stands on a rocky beach with palm trees as she models her sexy swimwear.

"Kill them with kindness ♥️ #rhonj," she wrote.

Melissa Gorga/instagram

Gorga didn't make clear who her message was pointed toward, but many users in the comments guessed that it was a jab at her sister-in-law and fellow RHONJ cast member Teresa Giudice, 50.

The two have had a long-standing feud that's been a main storyline of the reality television show since Gorga joined in 2011.

For over a decade, both have argued with each other onscreen over rumors, friendship alliances, snarky comments and more personal deep-rooted family matters.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Giudice recently appeared on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, where she let go some of her old grudges, including the sprinkle-cookie-fueled fight with her estranged sister-in-law who, at the time, seemed to forget that Giudice's favorite cookies were actually pignolis.

Giudice also revealed that she reunited with former Housewife Jacqueline Laurita. When asked why she decided to reconcile with her ex friend, Giudice said it was their sons, both named Nicolas and who have autism, who bonded them together.

An "anti-Melissa" comment made by Laurita on social media may have nudged her too. "That didn't have to do with it," Giudice responded. "But then I was just like, that was also that... But I really have been thinking about her because it's crazy, we do both have Nicholases now."