A heated dinner table fight between RHONJ stars Melissa Gorga and Jacqueline Laurita ends with Gorga admitting to longtime nose job rumors - but denying that she had four

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga has dodged questions and speculation about whether or not she’s gotten a nose job for years, but she’s finally coming clean.

On this week’s episode of the always dramatic Bravo franchise, Gorga’s frenemy co-star Jacqueline Laurita accused her of having not one, not two, but four nose jobs (in the midst of a dinner party screaming match). So finally, Gorga decided to open up — while putting Laurita in her place. “Let’s be honest, it’s the worst-kept secret that I’ve had a nose job, but it’s my secret to tell, not hers,” Gorga said on the show.

The 37-year-old reality star and mom anticipates some negative feedback for getting work done, but she says she’s not ashamed to admit it.

“It’s a personal thing,” the star told The Daily Dish. “It’s not hurting anyone. It’s your own business. Some people like to say, ‘Hey, I injected this, tummy tucked this,’ and that’s fine, too. It’s something that’s personal to me. It’s one of the very few things that is personal in my life at this point.”

It’s pretty clear Gorga’s rocky on-and-off friendship with Laurita won’t be mended anytime soon, either. “That was one of the things I wanted to keep to myself. Unfortunately, I had a crappy friend who has told the world for me,” Gorga said. “I have children, and there are certain things I don’t feel like I need to blurt all over the world.”

Laurita still stands by calling out her former friend’s surgery. “She never told me she had her nose done. It wasn’t like I spilled a secret or broke girl code, because she never admitted it to me,” Laurita said. “To me, it was just blatantly obvious, and I knew.”

Laurita added that Gorga’s “constant lying” about the procedure sparked her to say something about it. “I looked at her and I had the flashback of every time Andy [Cohen] would ask her, ‘Have you had your nose done?’ and she kept a straight face,” Laurita said. “Instead of just saying, ‘I don’t talk about those things, think what you want,’ she was like, ‘No, it is contour.’ Like, that ain’t contour, honey.”

Although Gorga’s owned up to her surgery, there is one accusation she says is completely false. “Four nose jobs? I would look pretty deranged,” she said. “There was definitely not four nose jobs.”