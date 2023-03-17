Melissa Barrera Honors Courteney Cox's 'Scream' Baby Bangs for PEOPLE's Digital Cover: 'An Icon'

New scream queen, same Scream hair

By Zizi Strater
Published on March 17, 2023 12:59 PM
Melissa Barrera Rollout
Photo: Shutterstock; Josefina Santos

Melissa Barrera is keeping her fellow Scream star's legacy alive.

PEOPLE's first-ever digital cover girl and the star of Scream VI paid homage to the scream queen that came before her, Courteney Cox, in her cover shoot.

For one of her looks, the Mexican actress, 32, donned a familiar hairstyle —ultra-short, clip-in bangs which she teamed with neon yellow graphic eyeliner and a full Marc Jacobs fit including a white corset top, black leather skirt and shoes, plus an Odissea choker.

That clip-in-bang moment was a reference to the "icon" who wore the hairstyle when she starred in Scream 3 in 2000.

Barrera said in an Instagram story that she was "paying homage to @courteneycoxofficial Scream 3 bangs 😍 cause I think they're 🔥."

Melissa Barrera
Melissa Barrera/Instagram

Doubling down in her Instagram caption she wrote, "So honored to be @people mag's first digital cover 🥹 This shoot was lightning quick in the midst of @screammovies press and the whole crew and team were incredible 😍 Also had to do the baby bangs cause @courteneycoxofficial is an icon. Check out the video interview and more pics on people.com."

However, although the latest actress to hold the Scream torch finds the now-vintage look iconic, its original wearer doesn't feel the same.

When Cox appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show in January of last year, the Friends star gave her opinion on the polarizing ultra-short bangs and the story behind how they came to be.

Melissa Barrera People Digital Cover
Josefina Santos

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Each Scream, I would try to come up with a different look for her that was just over the top gross, or ugly or too much," Cox, 57, told host and fellow scream queen Drew Barrymore.

Neve Campbell, 48, who also starred alongside Cox in the Scream films, jumped in saying, "The bangs?"

To which Cox responded, "Oh, that was the worst. I forgot about that. There was nothing worse. That was a big lesson in life because that will forever be on film."

Continuing, "One set of bangs. I remember they were cut on the set. You are supposed to have a thing that starts back here, far back, and that's where the part goes for the bangs," Cox explained as she pointed to the back of the head where the faux bang should be placed. "For some reason, they put it here [pointing toward the center of her head] and started cutting it, and I was like, 'Well, I don't have a choice now.'"

Related Articles
Melissa Barrera Says Neve Campbell Was 'Brave' to Turn Down Scream VI: 'Need to Feel Like It's Worth It'
Melissa Barrera Says Neve Campbell Was 'Brave' to Turn Down 'Scream VI': 'Need to Feel Like It's Worth It'
Scream cast rollout
'Scream VI' Cast Gush Over 'Mama Hen' Courteney Cox: 'She Checks on Us' and 'It's Genuine'
Melissa Barrera Rollout
'Scream VI' Star Melissa Barrera on Marriage, Hardships and Knowing Your Worth
Hayden Panettiere, SCREAM 4, SCREAM 6
'Scream VI' Filmmakers Reveal the Story Behind Hayden Panettiere's Longer Hairstyle in the New Film
How Scream VI Explains Neve Campbell's Absence and Hayden Panettiere's Return
How 'Scream VI' Explains Neve Campbell's Absence and Hayden Panettiere's Return
Scream cast rollout
'Scream VI' First Reactions: Critics Praise Film's Ensemble Cast, 'Especially Vicious' Ghostface
UNSPECIFIED - DECEMBER 6: In this image released on December 6, Neve Campbell attends the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time broadcast on December 6, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV Communications) (Photo by Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13795628du) Skeet Ulrich attends the world premiere of "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square, in New York World Premiere of "Scream VI", New York, United States - 06 Mar 2023
Skeet Ulrich Says Neve Campbell 'Misses' Being in 'Scream VI' but 'She Loves What We've Done'
Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox Admits She 'Really Missed' Neve Campbell While Filming 'Scream VI'
Ghostface Takes on New York City in First Trailer for Scream 6
'Scream VI' Scares Up Franchise Best with $43.5M Opening Weekend
Neve Campbell
'Scream VI' Directors Say They're 'Not Giving Up' on Neve Campbell's Return to Franchise
Courteney Cox attends the world premiere of Paramount's "Scream VI"
Courteney Cox Reflects on Her Years Using Facial Fillers: 'You Don't Realize You Look a Little Off'
drew barrymore first oscars
Drew Barrymore Talks Childhood Oscars Look She Got 'Off The Rack' After Making Little Money on 'E.T.'
Am I slaying this right?
Courteney Cox Transforms into 'Gen Z Girl' in Playful Video: 'Am I Slaying This Right?'
Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox ; David Arquette and daughter Coco Arquette
All About Courteney Cox and David Arquette's Daughter Coco Arquette
Drew Barrymore is named the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards host
Drew Barrymore Revealed as Host of 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards: 'Going To Be an Epic Night'
miley cyrus
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week