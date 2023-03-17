Melissa Barrera Honors Courteney Cox's 'Scream' Baby Bangs for PEOPLE's Digital Cover: 'An Icon'

Melissa Barrera is keeping her fellow Scream star's legacy alive.

PEOPLE's first-ever digital cover girl and the star of Scream VI paid homage to the scream queen that came before her, Courteney Cox, in her cover shoot.

For one of her looks, the Mexican actress, 32, donned a familiar hairstyle —ultra-short, clip-in bangs which she teamed with neon yellow graphic eyeliner and a full Marc Jacobs fit including a white corset top, black leather skirt and shoes, plus an Odissea choker.

That clip-in-bang moment was a reference to the "icon" who wore the hairstyle when she starred in Scream 3 in 2000.

Barrera said in an Instagram story that she was "paying homage to @courteneycoxofficial Scream 3 bangs 😍 cause I think they're 🔥."

Doubling down in her Instagram caption she wrote, "So honored to be @people mag's first digital cover 🥹 This shoot was lightning quick in the midst of @screammovies press and the whole crew and team were incredible 😍 Also had to do the baby bangs cause @courteneycoxofficial is an icon. Check out the video interview and more pics on people.com."

However, although the latest actress to hold the Scream torch finds the now-vintage look iconic, its original wearer doesn't feel the same.

When Cox appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show in January of last year, the Friends star gave her opinion on the polarizing ultra-short bangs and the story behind how they came to be.

"Each Scream, I would try to come up with a different look for her that was just over the top gross, or ugly or too much," Cox, 57, told host and fellow scream queen Drew Barrymore.

Neve Campbell, 48, who also starred alongside Cox in the Scream films, jumped in saying, "The bangs?"

To which Cox responded, "Oh, that was the worst. I forgot about that. There was nothing worse. That was a big lesson in life because that will forever be on film."

Continuing, "One set of bangs. I remember they were cut on the set. You are supposed to have a thing that starts back here, far back, and that's where the part goes for the bangs," Cox explained as she pointed to the back of the head where the faux bang should be placed. "For some reason, they put it here [pointing toward the center of her head] and started cutting it, and I was like, 'Well, I don't have a choice now.'"