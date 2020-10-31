Amazon Shoppers Say This Cute and Cozy Shawl Makes Them Feel Like They’re Wrapped in a Blanket
Now that we’re in the middle of the fall season, you may be out of ideas when it comes to finding new ways to stay warm while looking cute. While you could always reach for an oversized sweater or a lightweight jacket, if you’re looking to switch things up, thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend making a statement with the Melifluos Ruana Shawl.
Made from a high-quality bamboo viscose material (which one shopper described as “the softest thing” they’ve ever felt), the cute topper drapes open in the front and features a stylish asymmetrical hemline.
Not only is the loose-fitting wrap perfect for lounging in around the house, but it’s also an easy way to feel cozy in public while looking polished and pulled together. If you’re wondering how to style the versatile piece, hundreds of customers uploaded photos of them wearing it with everything from casual leggings and jeans to business attire and even fancy dresses.
“This is a BEAUTIFUL shawl,” wrote one shopper. “So incredibly soft, looks very expensive. Impeccable quality and large enough to wrap around. I ordered in beige and it was absolutely perfect. I used it during a very windy October wedding and it kept me warm. Highly recommend!”
“This poncho is my favorite work accessory,” raved another. “I wanted something that made me more comfortable in the office, and this allows me to feel like I’m sitting at home wrapped in a blanket while still looking professional.”
The one-size-fits-all accessory comes in 30 different styles, including simple solid colors, classic plaids, and fun animal prints. Some options even have a chic faux fur trim around the neckline. No matter which one you choose, shoppers say you’re definitely going to want to add this cozy shawl to your rotation this fall.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. Andcheck out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.