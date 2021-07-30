Melanie Griffith Wears Brown Bikini on Yacht During Italian Vacation

Melanie Griffith soaked up the sun while vacationing in Italy with friends

Melanie Griffith is soaking up the summer.

The 63-year-old actress stepped out in a brown bikini on a yacht in Nerano, Italy this week, posting photos of the fun to Instagram Tuesday.

In the first image from the two-part post, Griffith struck a pose in her swimsuit and shared a selfie taken in the reflection of the yacht's glass with pal Martyn Bullard. In the second shot, the Working Girl star reposted a paparazzi pic, featuring her toweling off after a swim.

"1st pic…. @martynbullard and me…( clearly I have a belly button ) 2nd pic…. Paparazzi pic ( clearly no belly button and my belly is very big ) ANYWAY… F them. We had a blast!!!" she captioned the carousel.

Griffith's friends and followers celebrated the swimsuit snap in the comments section, with Kris Jenner writing, "You are f------ GORGEOUS!!!!!! Perfection 🔥🔥🔥love you!!! 😍😍😍"

The actress, who has been on vacation on the Amalfi Coast, has shared plenty of photos from her trip on social media. In an Instagram post Monday, she posed with friends on a boat in Positano, captioning the pic, "Positano ♥️ glorious boat life."

In another scenic snap, Griffith declared Italy "One of the most beautiful places I've ever been! 💫⭐️♥️."

Griffith is one of many stars vacationing in Italy lately. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently celebrated the singer's 52nd birthday with a yacht trip on the Amalfi Coast and lunch in Capri.

Meanwhile, the Selling Sunset cast has been enjoying their own trip to Italy, where Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, and model Tina Louise all traveled to Positano for a group getaway.

Griffith has mostly stepped away from the spotlight in recent years, scaling back her acting career and spending time with family and friends. She shares daughters Dakota Johnson, 31, with ex-husband Don Johnson, and Stella Banderas, 24, with ex-husband Antonio Banderas; and son Alexander Bauer, 35, with ex-husband Steven Bauer.

Earlier this year, Griffith celebrated her mother Tippi Hedren's birthday, ringing in 91 years with the Hollywood legend in January.