Melanie Griffith, 63, Poses in Pink Lingerie in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Melanie Griffith is stripping down for a good cause!

On Friday, the 63-year-old actress teamed up with Kit Undergarments to support the Women’s Cancer Research Fund during Breast Cancer Awareness Month by posing in a set of pink lingerie on Instagram.

“I’m joining @kitundergarments in wearing pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. I’m wearing the Classic Demi Bra in Rose ( size 32DD ) and the High-Waist Boy Brief in Rose ( size 2),” she wrote in the caption. “@kitundergarments have partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating a percentage of sales all of October. If you can repost they will donate another $1!! Be sure to tag them @kitundergarments and @wcrfcure.”

Griffith wrapped her hair in a bath towel, accessorized with embellished ballet flats and perched on a marble bathtub for the sexy photos. “btw they are super sexy and oh so comfy♥️♥️♥️” she said of her Demi bra ($68) and high-waisted underwear ($38).

According to Kit Undergarments' Instagram page, the brand will donate a portion of sales (5%) to the Women’s Cancer Research Fund during the month of October. Kit Undergarments will also donate $1 to the organization for every woman who posts a photo in their undergarments and tags them.

And Griffith isn't the only celebrity who promoted the two-part initiative — Kate Hudson, Behati Prinsloo, Mindy Kaling, Lisa Rinna and others also posted lingerie pics to raise awareness.

"So happy to support @kitundergarments for breast cancer awareness month," Prinsloo captioned two photos of herself wearing the brand's Tie-Dye Long Sleeve Bodysuit in Rose.