Melanie Griffith, 63, Poses in Pink Lingerie in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
The actress joins celebrities Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling and more in supporting Kit Undergarments' Breast Cancer Awareness month initiative
Melanie Griffith is stripping down for a good cause!
On Friday, the 63-year-old actress teamed up with Kit Undergarments to support the Women’s Cancer Research Fund during Breast Cancer Awareness Month by posing in a set of pink lingerie on Instagram.
“I’m joining @kitundergarments in wearing pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. I’m wearing the Classic Demi Bra in Rose ( size 32DD ) and the High-Waist Boy Brief in Rose ( size 2),” she wrote in the caption. “@kitundergarments have partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating a percentage of sales all of October. If you can repost they will donate another $1!! Be sure to tag them @kitundergarments and @wcrfcure.”
Griffith wrapped her hair in a bath towel, accessorized with embellished ballet flats and perched on a marble bathtub for the sexy photos. “btw they are super sexy and oh so comfy♥️♥️♥️” she said of her Demi bra ($68) and high-waisted underwear ($38).
According to Kit Undergarments' Instagram page, the brand will donate a portion of sales (5%) to the Women’s Cancer Research Fund during the month of October. Kit Undergarments will also donate $1 to the organization for every woman who posts a photo in their undergarments and tags them.
And Griffith isn't the only celebrity who promoted the two-part initiative — Kate Hudson, Behati Prinsloo, Mindy Kaling, Lisa Rinna and others also posted lingerie pics to raise awareness.
"So happy to support @kitundergarments for breast cancer awareness month," Prinsloo captioned two photos of herself wearing the brand's Tie-Dye Long Sleeve Bodysuit in Rose.
While Hudson shared a cute photo of herself modeling the Classic Demi Bra in Rose and the High-Waist Boy Brief in Rose. "Sending a HUGE hug to all the survivors, the fighters and the families who have had to sadly say goodbye to loved ones," the actress wrote. "We fight to see the end of breast cancer in our lifetime! Let’s do this 🎀💪🎀"