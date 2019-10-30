Melanie Griffith Shares Sexy Selfie on Instagram Wearing Lingerie and Heels

Melanie Griffith is celebrating her friends’ new undergarments line by putting some items to the test — and stripping down to her bra and underwear!

The 62-year-old actress posted two sexy selfies to Instagram standing in front of a large mirror wearing black lingerie and a pair of black pumps. The photos appear to be taken inside Griffith’s walk-in closet, which is lined with shelves of stilettos, sandals and boots.

In the caption of the slideshow post, the actress explains that she’s modeling new designs from stylists’ Jamie Mizrahi and Simone Harouche new undergarments line, The Kit, which is designed to “simplifying the process of getting dressed.”

“So these 2 awesome, creative, incredibly chic stylists @sweetbabyjamie and @simoneharouche have started this amazing new lingerie line @thekitundergarments 💃🏼 I love everything they have made and btw want one of each! They also donate a portion of anything you buy to charity,” Griffith wrote.

The shots feature Griffith slightly turned with her hand on her hip as she models the T-shirt bra and the high-waist thong in Onyx designed by the A-list Hollywood stylists, who work with clients including Katy Perry, Jessica Alba, Nicole Richie (Mizrahi) and Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Miley Cyrus and Kylie and Kendall Jenner (Harouche).

The stylists have reached out to their celebrity friends to model the pieces, and many have been sharing mirror selfies in their bras, underwear and bodysuits, including Mindy Kaling, Karlie Kloss, Chelsea Handler and many, many more.

Earlier this month, Griffith stepped out with her mother, legendary actress Tippi Hedren, in Beverly Hills, where the pair was seen holding hands and waving to fans.

Griffith is Hedren’s only child. The 89-year-old actress was discovered by director Alfred Hitchcock back in the 1960s and would star in two consecutive films: 1963’s The Birds, her breakout role for which she won a Golden Globe, and 1964’s Marnie.

Other roles in Hedren’s long career included Charlie Chaplin’s final film, 1967’s A Countess from Hong Kong, 1996’s Citizen Ruth, 2004’s I Heart Huckabees, and 2017’s The Ghost and the Whale.

Hedren is also grandmother to Griffith’s three children: Dakota Johnson, 30, Griffith’s daughter with Miami Vice star Don Johnson; Stella Banderas, 23, her daughter with ex-husband Antonio Banderas; and Alexander Bauer, 34, her son with Ray Donovan star Steven Bauer.