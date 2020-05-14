Melanie Griffith Rocks a Sports Bra and Leggings While Taking a Casual Walk in Beverly Hills

Melanie Griffith made a rare appearance while getting some fresh air on Wednesday

Melanie Griffith is staying active.

The 62-year-old actress was photographed taking a walk in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. Griffith, who has been increasingly private since taking a step back from working as much, wore a black sports bra and a pair of leggings, which showed off her fit physique.

Making sure to follow local coronavirus safety measures, she also wore a black mask, which coordinated with the rest of her ensemble.

The outing came just days after Griffith celebrated Mother’s Day, while making sure to practice social distancing, of course.

“Mothers Day!! I have the most wonderful kids,” the Oscar nominee wrote on Instagram, alongside a smiling snapshot of herself posing by the pool while holding up some of the sweet gifts she received, which included multiple bouquets of flowers.

“I got to see all 4 of them, while maintaining social distancing,” she added. "I love them soooo much!”

The actress is mom to 30-year-old actress Dakota Johnson, Griffith’s daughter with Miami Vice star Don Johnson; Stella Banderas, 23, her daughter with ex-husband Antonio Banderas; and Alexander Bauer, 34, her son with Ray Donovan star Steven Bauer.

She has also remained close with Dakota’s brother, actor Jesse Johnson, sharing a sweet tribute to him and Alexander on National Sons Day last year. “Happy National Sons Day to my two kind, generous, smart, loving sons. You both have my heart,” she wrote alongside a photo of the two boys smiling together.

Since taking a step back from work, Griffith, whose last film credit came in 2017 in a small role in The Disaster Artist, has been spending more time with her family, including her mother, screen legend Tippi Hedren.