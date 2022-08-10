Melanie Griffith Steps Out in Little Black Dress for 65th Birthday Celebration

Melanie Griffith turned 65 in style.

The actress stepped out Tuesday in a little black dress and coordinating combat boots to celebrate her birthday at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, California.

Wearing her signature blonde hair up in an elegant bun, Griffith finished her look in black lace fingerless gloves, sheer tights with black polka dots and sparkly drop earrings.

While it's unclear whether Kris Jenner attended Griffith's birthday festivities, The Kardashians star shared a tribute to her friend on social media.

"Happy birthday to my girl @melaniegriffith!!" began Jenner, 66, posting a carousel of photos featuring herself and Griffith over the years.

Jenner went on to refer to the Working Girl star as "the most amazing friend, mother, daughter, and sister," adding, "You are so sweet, thoughtful, kind, creative, talented generous and GORGEOUS!!"

"You are beautiful inside and out and I'm so blessed to have you in my life!! I love you madly xoxo," she concluded.

It has been a year of meaningful birthday celebrations for the women closest to Griffith. In October 2021, she went out to dinner with daughter Dakota Johnson at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles to mark Johnson's 32nd birthday.

On mom Tippi Hedren's birthday in January, Griffith wrote alongside a photo gallery, "Happy Birthday mom!! You are so beautiful, tenacious, gracious, elegant and YOU ARE 92!! Happy happy birthday. ... I love you very much! 💙♥️💛🌈."

Johnson and Griffith's younger daughter, Stella Banderas, celebrated her mom's 64th birthday last year by sending her balloons that spelled out "MAMA."

"I love my daughters ♥️," Griffith captioned a photo of the festive setup, which also included a dining table decorated with flowers and candles.

In 2020, Griffith shared a photo of herself outside her front gate that was decorated with balloons and a "Happy Birthday" banner, revealing her kids (who also include son Alexander Bauer) and ex-husbands were to thank for the décor.

"I've gotten flowers and gifts and sweet texts and FaceTimes from my children, my ex-husbands and sooo many dear friends," she wrote on Instagram. "I am so grateful to all of you!! Thank you for thinking of me and showing me so much love!!!"