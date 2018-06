Mrs. Trump was slammed for wearing a two-years-old Zara jacket that read “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” on her way to visit facilities holding migrant children at the Texas-Mexico border in June 2018. Despite the backlash, she put it back on for the return flight to Washington, D.C.

Although the First Lady’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, claimed the jacket “had no hidden message,” President Trump directly contradicted her by Tweeting that the jacket was a commentary on the media.