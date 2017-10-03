Melania Trump Once Again Sports Stilettos for Trip to Puerto Rico — But Switches into Boots Mid-Air

Melania Trump didn’t let critics of her past choices in footwear cramp her style.

The first lady, who received backlash after sporting stilettos as she traveled to Texas to observe Hurricane Harvey relief efforts and again to meet with the storm’s victims, wore another pair of high heels as she boarded the Marine One at the White House on Tuesday. She and President Donald Trump were heading to Puerto Rico to assess the damage done by Hurricane Maria.

Melania, 47, defied critics in her navy shoes, which matched her turtleneck sweater and cropped trousers.

By the time they had reached the Luis Muñiz Air National Guard Base in Carolina, Puerto Rico, the model changed into an entirely different outfit. She donned a baseball cap with a green jacket and white jeans. Notably, she traded her heels for Timberland boots.

Though in past visits to disaster areas, the First Lady has switched into sneakers from stilettos, her wardrobe changes did not stop the criticism on Twitter, with actor Zach Braff wryly noting that “Melania headed to a disaster zone in stilettos is my Halloween costume.”

A spokeswoman for the first lady released a statement to CNN about the kerfuffle, stating that, “It’s sad that we have an active and ongoing natural disaster in Texas, and people are worried about her shoes.”

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah was among those who called on critics to cut the former model some slack.

“But people weren’t talking about the nuclear missile that Kim Jong Un tested, because Melania Trump apparently did something much worse,” Noah said. “She went to Houston wearing high heels.”

“I don’t know why anyone should care what anyone wears when they’re on their way to help people. Like who cares?” he continued, joking that Pope Francis “looks like he’s going to a P. Diddy party” but doesn’t receive criticism.

The Trumps’ visit to Puerto Rico came on the high heels of a nearly a week of high-profile criticism to the administration’s response to Puerto Rico’s suffering in the wake of HurricaneM aria. Jennifer Lopez recently joined a group of celebrities, including John Legend, Lady Gaga and Lin-Manuel Miranda, in slamming Trump after he criticized San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz and other Puerto Rican officials over the weekend from his golf course in New Jersey.

Lopez posted side-by-side photos of Mayor Cruz waist-deep, trying to help people on the island and Trump playing golf, a repost from Shades of Blue producer Elaine Goldsmith Thomas, who tweeted some harsh words for the president: “Upper photo: Mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico waist deep In sewage. Lower photo: President of the United States who ‘generously’ interrupted his golf game this morning to go on Twitter and criticize her as she begged for aid for her beleaguered nation. Couldn’t make this up folks. #shameful.”