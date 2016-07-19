Melania Trump Takes Stage in a $2,190 Dress at the Republican National Convention (and It Sold Out in Less Than an Hour)

Tasos Katopodis/WireImage

Melania Trump is making an obvious statement in her white dress: She’s ready for the White House!

The wife of presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump took center stage at the Republican National Convention in style, wearing a gorgeous white design with bell sleeves.

The 46-year-old Slovenian model donned a cotton silk off-white “Margot” dress by London-based designer Roksanda Ilincic, which she bought herself through Net-a-Porter, WWD reports. And she chose the $2,190 stunner, which she paired with Christian Louboutin heels, without the assistance of a stylist.

For those who want the ivory dress, which is described as a “beautiful option for the modern bride,” in their own closet, tough luck. The white version of the gown is currently sold out on Net-a-Porter. However, similar styles in different colors sell for $1,500.

With the allegations that Trump plagiarized Michelle Obama’s convention speech, some clever Twitter users joked that the model copied her dress too.

Melania Trump's dress appears to have plagiarized Jerry Seinfeld's puffy shirt. pic.twitter.com/4brT3eei4i — Chris Berry (@chrishberry) July 19, 2016

Are you wishing you added Melania’s white dress to your shopping cart before it sold out? Sound off in the comments.

— Stephanie Petit