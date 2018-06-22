Melania Trump made a surprise visit to Texas on Thursday to witness the migrant-children crisis currently facing the country wearing a jacket with the words “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” emblazoned on the back.

The First Lady was seen leaving and returning from her journey wearing the green Zara parka after she toured two facilities housing immigrant children who were separated from their parents by the U.S. government. (Mrs. Trump’s stylist, Pierre Herve, has denied ever seeing the jacket before, according to WWD.)

Andrew Harnik/AP/REX/Shutterstock; Tradesy

Social media erupted, calling her jacket “tone deaf” and criticized her for her wardrobe choice, but her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, insisted that the jacket had “no hidden message.”

“It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message,” Grisham said in a statement. “After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe (Much like her high heels last year).”

Her husband, President Donald Trump, weighed in, tweeting that her jacket was a message for the “fake news media.”

“’I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?’ written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!” Trump tweeted.

But no explanation stopped the onslaught of reactions from social media users, including celebrities, who were inspired to make their own versions of Mrs. Trump’s jacket, voice their disproval and take this as an opportunity to give back.

Busy Philipps felt compelled to reinterpret Melania’s jacket but gave the phrase a slight twist. She put the words “I care do u?” on a T-shirt and encouraged her followers to learn more about ways to help the humanitarian crisis by visiting familiesbelongtogether.org.

Others used photoshop to show what their green parka would say, like Odd Mom Out‘s Jill Kargman, who said in her caption that the “first family could not be more tone deaf.”

And one retailer, Wildfang, actually created their own take on the jacket, putting the phrase “I Really Care. Don’t U?” on a bomber jacket. It’s currently for sale for $98 and 100 percent of the proceeds benefit Raices. On their website the brand explains, “Hey Melania. WE REALLY DO CARE! That’s why we made this jacket. To say we stand with immigrants. To say WE CARE. By Wildfang.”

And many more celebs voiced their outrage by sharing images of Mrs. Trump’s jacket or artwork depicting the jacket in meaningful ways, which included Leslie Jones, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Judd Apatow, who made his stance known in a scathing tweet Friday morning.

“I am gonna visit kids in baby prisons and wear a shirt that says “f— off babies.” I wonder if anyone will ask me about it,” Apatow said in response to Grisham’s assertion that the jacket had “no hidden message.”

Designer Zac Posen voiced his outrage in an Instagram comment saying he was “devastated” by the news. “I really care (and am somehow not surprised by the cheap, shameless stupid jacket PR stunt today),” he wrote. “I am absolutely devastated by the inhumane and Irresponsibly disgusting actions taken by DT. I am outraged by his attempt at political manipulation to pressure a budget for his wall or his obvious attempt to stimulate his base for re-election. #iReallyDoCare.”

And finally, Upworthy writer Parker Molloy took action by creating the website ireallydocare.com.

Since Melania Trump's jacket said "I really don't care"… I set up https://t.co/GL1FF0KpBs Click the link and it'll take you to a site where you can donate to 14 awesome groups helping immigrants all at once. Feel free to RT if that's your jam. pic.twitter.com/TPc4y4ZUfh — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 21, 2018

Malloy’s tweet about the website has received over 81,000 retweets. The site highlights 14 organizations helping immigrants with donations and additional information.