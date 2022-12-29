Mel B's Lookalike Daughter Phoenix Recreates Mom's Iconic Spice Girls Outfits — See Her Transformation 

Melanie "Mel B" Brown's daughter, Phoenix, is paying a visit to Spice World.

The singer's eldest child, 23, took to Instagram with a photoshoot of herself replicating three of her mom's iconic looks as Scary Spice from her Spice Girls days.

For one of her outfits, Phoenix looked to the group's 1996 "Say You'll Be There" music video. Wearing a leopard-print bustier top, black mini skirt, combat boots and silver jewelry, she strikes a few powerful poses in a desert-like setting.

Her second look, inspired by the pop stars' 1997 "Spice Up Your Life" cover art, is more colorful with baggy patchwork pants and a matching bra top.

Last stop on Phoenix's tour of her mom's closet is a metallic gold two-piece set, matching arm cuffs and space buns, drawn from the Spice World movie poster from 1997.

Phoenix also shared some behind-the-scenes TikTok videos of her transformation, writing, "recreating my mum's iconic outfits from the '90s."

Many fans in the comment section marveled at the similarities between Phoenix and Scary Spice and reveled in the nostalgia.

Much like her daughter, Mel B is also hoping to bring the Spice Girls into the new year.

In September 2021, the former America's Got Talent judge said she's "always pushing to have a Spice Girls reunion," which she teased may come as soon as 2023.

"And we were kind of in talks last year, but then COVID hit, so that kind of pushed everyone's plans, like AWOL," Brown explained last year on the BBC Channel 4 talk show Steph's Packed Lunch.

Mel B continued: "But I think we're hopefully on the same page together — they're gonna kill me for saying this — but we're hoping, especially me, if it's got anything to do with me, which it will have, because I'm the driving force, and I'll make sure it happens, to tour in 2023."

While that is possibly in the works, the group — which also includes Emma Bunton, Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm and Geri Halliwell Horner — did celebrate the 25th anniversary of Spiceworld with multiple new and expanded versions of the album this past November.

"The Spiceworld era was such a fun time for us," said the Spice Girls in a press statement. "We'd just had a number one album with Spice, we were traveling all over the world and meeting our amazing fans, we released our second album AND we had our very own movie! Who would've thought it? It's crazy to think that 25 years have passed."