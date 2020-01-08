Megyn Kelly Mocks Joaquin Phoenix's Decision to Wear the Same Red Carpet Tux to 'Reduce Waste'  

Megyn Kelly is not impressed by Joaquin Phoenix’s latest contribution to the fight against climate change.

Designer Stella McCartney announced on Instagram and Twitter that the 45-year-old Joker star — who snagged a Golden Globe on Sunday, securing his spot as a front-runner in the best actor category this year — would be wearing the same classic black tuxedo for all of award season to “reduce waste.”

“This man is a winner… wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet and all of its creatures,” the celeb-favorite designer, 48, wrote alongside a series of photos of Phoenix. “He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud and honoured to join forces with you Joaquin, keep inspiring and keep shining your light x Stella⁣.”

PETA gave their stamp of approval under the post, writing, “This is SO amazing! He is a true winner in the hearts of animals AND humans 💚🌎 His dedication to creating a kinder future for all is inspiring EVERYONE to make compassionate changes 👏👏👏 Thank you for creating a #vegansuit that will shine all award season ✨”

Several fans also applauded the actor and the designer in the comment section: “Exactly❤️Lets call all celebs and brands who will attend Oscars to do the same.Challange to wear a dress second,third time and donate the amount who needs,” one person said. While another added, “You two are inspiring 💙 thank you 👏👏👏

But a few were quick to point out celebrity wealth and privilege — “Wow just one tux for a whole month what a hero,” one Instagram user commented — and former Fox News contributor Megyn Kelly agreed, slamming the three-time Oscar nominee on Twitter.

“Well said @JaniceDean. How out of touch are these ppl?? Oh the sacrifice! Just ONE tuxedo! Spare us,” she wrote, to which journalist Emily Zanotti replied: “I’m going to rewear my Stella McCartney jeans (that I got secondhand for $35) today, just to feel like a climate change hero.”

Kelly (who was recently portrayed by Charlize Theron in the biographical Fox News drama, Bombshell) is rarely afraid to speak her mind.

In 2018, she publicly feuded with actress Jane Fonda and made controversial remarks about fat shaming and blackface, leading to the cancellation of her 9 a.m. show Megyn Kelly Today on October 25, 2018.

At the Golden Globes on Sunday, Phoenix used a portion of his acceptance speech to raise awareness about climate change — specifically, the devastating fires in Australia.

“It’s really nice that so many people have sent their well wishes to Australia but we have to do more than that,” Phoenix said on stage. “Hopefully, we can be unified and actually make some changes. It’s great to vote, but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives.

Furthermore, Phoenix urged his Hollywood peers to reflect on their carbon footprint: “We don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs for the awards.”

Phoenix also thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for choosing to serve a vegan dinner during the speech, “First, I’d like to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press, um, for recognizing and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change. It’s a very bold move making tonight plant-based, and it really sends a powerful message.”

The actor teamed up with PETA earlier this year, appearing on a Sunset Boulevard billboard alongside the words, “We Are All Animals,” to encourage people to “live vegan” and help “end speciesism,” according to a press release from the organization.

He was also named PETA’s 2019 Person of the Year for his “lifelong dedication to ending speciesism,” which is defined as the assumption of human superiority leading to the exploitation of animals.