These Cushioned Walking Sandals Are Packed with 'Unbelievably Comfortable' Features

Summertime shoes like sandals and flip-flops aren’t often associated with being comfortable and supportive. But it’s not like you’re going to wear a pair of sneakers to the pool. Instead of deciding whether to dress for comfort or occasion, you can do both with a pair of sandals that Amazon shoppers are absolutely obsessed with.

The Megnya Sandals are actually made to be walked in. They have built-in arch support, a thick and cushioned midsole, and a rubber outsole that are each designed to support your feet in the same way that a good pair of walking shoes does. They’ve also got the same convenient features as any basic sandal — they’re waterproof, easy to slip on and off, and come in tons of fun color options.

This pair of sandals (on sale now for $30) comes in a whopping 26 different colors and has nearly 1,000 perfect five-star reviews. They’re so good that shoppers are leaving reviews that resemble love letters. Seriously, Shakespeare would be jealous of this kind of prose.

“My feet feel like I'm walking on clouds,” wrote one shopper. “I cannot believe how comfortable they are for the price … they are very well made, very sturdy, the braiding is impeccable.”

Reviewers say they’re the perfect shoe to slip on while out running errands, but also are an incredibly practical pick for days where you’re on your feet for a long time. Because they’re designed for extended support, you can wear them for hours on end while gardening or hiking. The waterproof feature is also convenient during these activities, as they can be easily hosed off after wear.

And, regardless of how long you wear them, shoppers swear the sandals will give you so much support, it’s hard to believe. “These shoes are unbelievably comfortable,” wrote a five-star reviewer.

If you’ve got to see it to believe it, shop these walking sandals below:

Amazon

Buy It! MEGNYA Women's Comfortable Walking Sandals in Black, $29.67 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

