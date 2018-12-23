All About Meghan Trainor's 'Glamorous' and 'Modern' Wedding Dress

Meghan Trainor married actor Daryl Sabara on Saturday — her 25th birthday — during a romantic ceremony in Los Angeles, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the pop star’s custom dress.

Trainor, 25, walked down the aisle wearing a show-stopping Berta gown featuring a dramatic handmade veil and cape covered with hundreds of hand-sewn appliqués, crystals and beads, the designer behind her dress, Berta Balilti, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“Meghan loved the Berta look and style to begin with, and she had her eyes set on a specific new design from the brand’s new Athens collection,” Balilti, who founded the Israeli-based bridal fashion house Berta, shares. “She just had a few modification requests to make it a bit more modest, but the main inspiration was a sparkly glamorous look, which we’re known for.”

After taking two months to construct the custom design and two fittings with Trainor, the star’s “glamorous, sensational and modern” gown was complete. “She looked super tasteful,” Balilti says.

The “Dear Future Husband” singer says she had a long list of non-negotiable qualities she wanted in her wedding dress, but that all went out the window the second she stepped into her gown.

“I worked with my stylist [Hayley Atkin]. I always do this to her, poor girl. She’s amazing,” Trainor tells PEOPLE.

“I told her, hey, I want sparkly and I want it to show my curves,” she shares, explaining that she’s “been working hard on my body” and wanted to show it off.

“So I put on this dress that she built with this company, and I hated it. It just wasn’t…I didn’t have that moment, like, ‘Wow.’ Luckily, I do fittings a lot, so I know what it’s supposed to feel like. And then I was like, ‘Let’s do another thing and just bring a bunch of dresses.’ And she brought one that was completely opposite, off-the-shoulder, very elegant, very plain and just classy,” Trainor shares. “And I put that on, and everyone in the room was like, ‘Oh my God!’”

Her stylist told her she “had a feeling it would be this because it’s completely the opposite of what you wanted.”

“I couldn’t stop doing this goofy smile, where I was like, looking at myself in the mirror,” Trainor remarks. “That’s when it kind of really hit me, like, ‘Wow, I’m gonna be so pretty!’ and I just started yelling at everyone, ‘I’m gonna be so pretty!’ ”

“I didn’t look like a glam pop star — I just looked like a really beautiful woman that I’ve always wanted to look like since I was my uncomfortable 13-year-old self, and I was just like reaching out to her like, ‘We did it!’” she adds.



Trainor and Sabara, 26, tied the knot in Los Angeles in front of 100 close friends and family in an intimate backyard ceremony at their L.A. home, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed.

“It’s the beginning of an awesome, whole new life,” said Trainor. “I got way more than I ever wished for.”

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” added the Spy Kids star.

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor Phillip Faraone/Getty

The couple got engaged in December 2017 almost exactly one year before they tied the knot.

“I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true,” Trainor wrote in the caption of her engagement announcement on Instagram last year. “He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy!”

Trainor and Sabara made their relationship public in October 2016 and were first introduced by mutual friend Chloë Grace Moretz.

“I asked every person I met since day one, ‘Find me a boyfriend!’ Like, especially new friends too. Chloë Grace Moretz is a friend of mine, and day one of meeting her, I was like, ‘You know anybody that I could date? Or love? Whatever,’” Trainor told Chelsea Handler on her former Netflix show after the pair began dating. “And she’s like, ‘I know the nicest guy in the world, Daryl, and you should meet him.’ I was like, ‘Daryl? Okay.’”