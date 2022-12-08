Meghan Trainor Teams with e.l.f. Cosmetics and The Weather Channel on Campaign of Her 'Dreams'

For Meghan Trainor's collaboration with e.l.f. Cosmetics and The Weather Channel the forecast is bright!

The "Made You Look" singer is officially a weather girl in a new campaign with the brands, and she's bringing fans a "Special Radiance Report" — including news of a restock on one of e.l.f. Cosmetics' most viral products.

"They made this for me!" Trainor says of working with the cosmetics company and cable channel to share the news that e.l.f. Cosmetics' Halo Glow Liquid Filter is available again, just in time for holiday shopping.

To spread the word, Trainor took on her weather hosting duties, channeling one of her favorite weathermen of all time: Al Roker. "I tried to be him this whole commercial," Trainor says of finding inspiration in the anchor and TV personality, who hosted Wake Up with Al on The Weather Channel from 2009 to 2015.

Michael Simon

Trainor wore a selection of sparkly, iridescent looks — and topped off each with equally shiny makeup — for the new campaign before putting her presentation skills to the test. "It was one of the best work days," she tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Everyone was laughing on set!"

"I'm a sparkly gal. I call it shiny or shinty," she says. "My makeup artist [Alison Christian] has been with me since I was 20 years old. So it's been a good eight years. And every day, we're trying to think of new ways to make my eyes pop."

Christian was on hand to create the perfect e.l.f. Cosmetics face on Trainor so she could be a radiant weather expert. "My eyes were glittery the whole time," Trainor shares of her glam on set. "There was a beautiful rose gold glitter for the eyes, and we also did a blue eye that was so pretty."

In addition to the e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Liquid Filter, which comes in eight shades, Trainor and Christian used e.l.f. Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow and the e.l.f. Celestial 10-Piece Winter Eyeshadow Palette to get camera-ready to deliver the glowing weather report.

e.l.f. cosmetics

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I see so many people using Halo Glow Liquid Filter every day on TikTok," Trainor shares of her excitement that the sold-out product is available again, adding "there's literally a 75,000-person wait list" for the highly sought-after complexion booster.

Trainor initially discovered Halo Glow on the platform too — between dance trends set to her music and holiday-themed videos with bestie Chris Olsen — and calls the affordable find at just $14 "so buttery and moisturizing."

"You can put Halo Glow on before your foundation or mix it with foundation or just use it as foundation," she says. "You can get one for yourself and for all your besties, so that you're all glowing."

As someone who is extremely present on the social media platform — with her 15.7 million followers and counting — Trainor has also picked up a few other makeup tips from the beauty pros on it.

"I put my blush way up high on my cheekbones now, so I can lift my whole face," she says of her current favorite trend, which she uses the e.l.f. Luminous Putty Blush for, adding that she's a "sucker" for any products that go viral on TikTok. "As soon as they say it on TikTok, I am buying it."

Trainor also finds skincare tips on the platform, including which products will be most hydrating on her skin during the colder months because she's a self-proclaimed "dry gal."

"I have to really prep my skin before I do any makeup," she says. "I notice in the winter time I get super cracky and flaky, so I get extra moisturizing products."

Michael Simon

Getting to be a shiny, shimmery weather girl is a checkmark on Trainor's bucket list, made even better by getting to work on a campaign being promoted across platforms, including TikTok, which she loves. She says she owes a lot to the social media platform.

"I've been on TikTok for a long time, and you never know if something's going to work, but I just kept going. I never gave up," she says of growing her reach. "I'm just being my real self, my authentic self, and I think that's why it shines on TikTok. [The platform] has been my savior."

She's seen her videos and music go viral, which led to this moment of bringing her sunny demeanor to her project with e.l.f. Cosmetics and The Weather Channel. One of her dreams, she tells PEOPLE, was to be a weather girl, and now she's done it.

"It was too perfect. Iconic," Trainor gushes of her partnership with e.l.f. Cosmetics and The Weather Channel. "We did an amazing digital shoot, and I was reporting a gorgeous glow storm approaching. I'm just glad to be a part of something so viral and fun."