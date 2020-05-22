"I've never looked worse. Ever. In my life. It looks like I was out in the woods," Meghan McCain joked of her gray hair during Thursday's episode of the daily talk show

Meghan McCain Says Her Hair 'Looks Like Holy Hell' as She Shows Off Grays on The View

Meghan McCain isn't sugarcoating how she feels about her gray hair as she continues to show off her natural side amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During Thursday's at-home episode of The View, the co-host, 35, expressed her frustration over her current hair color and not being able to go out and dye her roots as usual.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

First to kick off the conversation was Joy Behar who revealed that she "could not take the roots anymore" and decided to have her husband Steve Janowitz have a go at dyeing her hair.

"I look like a love child between Cyndi Lauper and Carrot Top," she said of the results. "Look at the roots here. Can the camera catch. The roots are really like a light orange now. So it’s not white anymore or grey, it’s not a light orange. "

While her fellow cohosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin tried to comfort her and assure her "it's not bad," Behar continued to joke that she's "not a cougar anymore, I'm a zebra at this point."

Hostin also agreed that she would let her husband "take a crack at messing with [her] hair," however McCain joked that would be "a hard no."

"I’m sorry, you have met my husband. There's no way. He can barely… this is going to be a hard no for me. I have to bleach my hair and it can burn off. Do you want me to be bald on here? Might look better at this point, I don’t know," she laughed.

McCain compared her hair to "Chernobyl," telling her co-hosts that her gray hair is "just the worst."

"Look at this, it’s like 10 inches of grey and it’s just… but I mean, what are we going to do? There’s no salons open! What are we supposed to do!" she exclaimed.

She went on to assure people that as she's said on Twitter, "the ladies of The View are not cheating, unlike some people on television."

"The ladies of The View are doing it in their house or waiting for their doctor husband to do it. I’m not going to cheat until it’s legal, or whatever, and we’re allowed to. I don't want to put anybody at risk," she said.

"But my hair looks like holy hell," she added. "I mean, I’ve never looked worse. Ever. In my life. It looks like I was out in the woods."

This isn't the first time McCain, who is pregnant with her first child, has spoken candidly about her roots while isolating at home.

Earlier this month, McCain, shared a photo on Instagram of her blonde hair growing out to reveal her gray roots, admitting in the caption that this has been the longest she's ever gone without a trip to the salon.

"No lies about 'lighting', 'dry shampoo' or at home treatments here," McCain captioned the photo. "reached my full quarantine Witch grey hair completion. Longest time in my ENTIRE life without getting my color done."

"Shoutout to all my fellow women who also hereditarily went prematurely grey in your twenties," the View host continued. "I’m owning it. Just gotta go find my cauldron. 🧙🏻‍♀️🔮😈👻🧙🏻‍♀️ (also please don’t ask me to do my color at home, I can barely blow dry my own hair let alone highlight it)."

The talk show host also joked about her "newly grown out grey hair" on her Instagram Story by playing Lana Del Rey's "Season of the Witch" and "Witches" by Alice Phoebe Lou.

"Want to join my coven?" she wrote, adding the hashtag, "witch hair don't care."