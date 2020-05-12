Meghan McCain Jokes She Has Reached 'Full Quarantine Witch Grey Hair' During Coronavirus Pandemic

"Want to join my coven?" the talk show host joked on Instagram of her grey hair

Grey hair, don't care!

Meghan McCain is getting real about her roots while isolating at home during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

McCain, 35, shared a photo on Instagram of her blonde hair growing out to reveal her grey roots, admitting in the caption that this has been the longest she's ever gone without a trip to the salon.

"No lies about 'lighting', 'dry shampoo' or at home treatments here," McCain captioned the photo. "reached my full quarantine Witch grey hair completion. Longest time in my ENTIRE life without getting my color done."

"Shoutout to all my fellow women who also hereditarily went prematurely grey in your twenties," the View host continued. "I’m owning it. Just gotta go find my cauldron. 🧙🏻‍♀️🔮😈👻🧙🏻‍♀️ (also please don’t ask me to do my color at home, I can barely blow dry my own hair let alone highlight it)."

The talk show host joked about her "newly grown out grey hair" on her Instagram Story Monday by playing Lana Del Rey's "Season of the Witch" and "Witches" by Alice Phoebe Lou.

"Want to join my coven?" she wrote, adding the hashtag, "witch hair don't care."

McCain previously addressed hiw she would reach a mostly full head of grey hair, and shared that she had no plans to dye it at home.

Image zoom Meghan McCain The View/Instagram

"Look at this, I’ve got another like, ten days left before it’s full gray everywhere," said McCain last month on The View. "There’s nothing we can do. I’m too scared to use a box product at home because I burned my hair off in high school. This is the world we’re living in."

McCain, who recently announced that she and husband Ben Domenech are expecting a child together after she suffered a miscarriage, added, "We’re all talk show hosts with a little bit of vanity because we are used to working with an incredible hair and makeup team, but it is a health crisis and we all are going to just have a little humility here."

