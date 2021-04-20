Some of the styles Meghan McCain have rocked on The View in recent months include large space buns and hairdos with gems and glitter

Meghan McCain's Hairstylist Explains The View Host's Unique Looks: 'I'm Not telling Her What to Do'

Meghan McCain's hairstylist is speaking out about The View co-host's recent string of unconventional looks that have been making waves online.

In the past few months, McCain has rocked a variety of unique hairstyles — large space buns and hairdos with gems and glitter — during her appearance on the daytime talk show, leading some social media users to speculate that her glam squad "hates her" and that they have been "expressing their contempt" through the star's tresses.

However, according to makeup artist and hairstylist Carmen Currie, that isn't the case.

"I'm not slapping something on her and being like, 'Take THAT!" Currie, who styles McCain's hair for The View, said during an interview with The Cut.

"I'm not telling her what to do all the time, it's not like that at all," she continued. "I want her to feel comfortable, I want her to feel confident with what I'm doing, and I want her to like it overall, and she does. I think it shows, and that's part of what people are picking up on."

Currie said that this is her first season working with McCain, which might explain the change in the host's hairstyles compared to earlier seasons.

"The View is under the Disney umbrella, and I was already with ABC News. I think that's the thing people don't know: She didn't seek me out the way you would do as an individual; we work for the same company, and the company hired me to work with Meghan," Currie explained.

"I'm on The View now, but I mostly work with people who are on the news," she added. "There's no fun hair and fun makeup; it's very straightforward, and obviously more conservative. Working with Meghan and The View, I get to be more creative and more artistic with the looks."

According to Currie, McCain's hairstyles typically "revolve around what she's wearing, which I don't know every day."

"She might just have a black sweater on, or she might have something a little more fun, and that dictates the direction, which shapes and colors I emphasize," she said. "I like to stay on-trend, but I like to put my own stamp on things, so it's never exactly what you see on Instagram or Snapchat or all these other platforms."

McCain herself hasn't been afraid of speaking out about her new distinctive looks as well.

In February, she fired back at a viewer who criticized her hair after she had worn a curly high ponytail on The View.

"Meghan's natural hair grew really fast," the viewer wrote along with laughing emojis in a now-deleted tweet, to which McCain responded "Can a bitch experiment with extensions and hair pieces?"

"It's the pandemic, I don't have that much to entertain me anymore," she added.

Later that month, the mother of one — who welcomed daughter Liberty with husband Ben Domenech last September — tweeted that she was just "having fun" with her on-air looks.